Shirofune Launches Walmart Connect to Help Brands Automate Retail Media Campaign Management

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading digital advertising automation management platform, today announced the launch of its Walmart Connect, expanding its support for retail media advertisers seeking to manage high-intent commerce campaigns through a single, automated interface.

The new integration allows advertisers and agencies to connect Walmart campaigns to Shirofune and manage them alongside other major digital advertising channels, including search, social, retail media, and e-commerce platforms. One of the most time-consuming aspects of managing Walmart advertisements is adjusting bids for individual keywords across Walmart and other advertising platforms. By bringing Walmart Connect into Shirofune’s centralized workflow, teams can reduce manual effort, improve visibility, and apply the same automation and optimization processes they already use across their broader media mix.

The launch comes as Walmart continues to emerge as one of the most important forces in retail media. Walmart has evolved far beyond its traditional retail role, becoming a powerful advertising platform built on first-party shopper data, closed-loop measurement, and the ability to connect ad exposure more directly to purchase behavior. For advertisers facing rising acquisition costs, fragmented data, and increasing pressure to prove ROI, Walmart’s retail media ecosystem represents a major opportunity to reach consumers closer to the point of purchase.

“Walmart Connect has become a critical channel for brands that want to connect advertising directly to real shopping behavior,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune. “The challenge is that every new retail media platform adds operational complexity for marketing teams that are already managing too many dashboards, budgets, and reports. By integrating Walmart Connect into Shirofune, we’re helping advertisers bring this high-value channel into one automated workflow so they can manage and spend more efficiently, optimize faster, and understand performance in the context of their full media strategy.”

With the Walmart Connect integration, Shirofune users can:

Centralize Walmart campaign management – Monitor and manage Walmart campaigns from the same dashboard used for other platforms, reducing the operational burden of switching between ad consoles.

Automate budgets and bids – Use Shirofune’s automation engine to support budget pacing and bid adjustments based on campaign performance, helping teams respond more quickly to changing conditions.

Improve retail media efficiency – Streamline day-to-day campaign operations so advertisers can spend less time on manual adjustments and more time on strategy, testing, and growth.

Support scalable agency workflows – Help agencies manage Walmart campaigns across multiple clients using standardized optimization and reporting processes instead of account-by-account manual management.

“Retail media is becoming a permanent pillar of the modern advertising stack, but its value depends on how well brands can operationalize it,” added Kikuchi. “Walmart gives advertisers access to powerful commerce signals, but teams still need a practical way to manage, optimize, and measure campaigns without adding more manual work. Shirofune was built to solve that problem.”

The Walmart Connect integration continues Shirofune’s expansion of its omnichannel capabilities, complementing existing support for platforms including Google, Microsoft, Meta, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, Reddit, and leading e-commerce and analytics tools. As advertisers continue to shift budget toward retail media and closed-loop measurement environments, Shirofune is focused on helping brands and agencies manage these channels with greater efficiency, transparency, and strategic control.

To learn how to link Walmart Connect with Shirofune, visit: https://support.shirofune.com/hc/en-us/articles/57271693218201-How-to-Link-with-Walmart

For more information about Shirofune, visit https://shirofune.io/ .

About Shirofune

Shirofune's digital advertising platform enables forward-thinking performance teams to eliminate the daily manual grind of bid adjustments, fragmented reporting, and cross-platform budget juggling through AI-powered automation. Trusted by Dentsu Digital, Direct Agents, and agencies around the world, Shirofune manages more than 300,000 active campaigns and gives agency teams the predictive intelligence needed to spend less time on ad operations and more time driving client results. Shirofune is also the recipient of several industry honors, including the 2025 Marketing Technology Innovator of the Year award from the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the 2025 Adweek TechStack Award.

Media Contact:

Michele Nachum

Firecracker PR

michele@firecrackerpr.com

425.698.7477

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc7e6997-029a-4fa1-8e46-de4e4276af40