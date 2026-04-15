Townsquare Forms Strategic Alliance with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the “Company”), a leader in digital advertising and marketing solutions focused on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, announced today a strategic digital advertising partnership with Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (“KSE”), a sports and entertainment company with radio stations in Denver, Colorado.

“KSE Radio / Kroenke Sports & Entertainment represents some of the most valuable and engaged audiences in media today. By integrating Townsquare Ignite’s data-driven platform, strategy and execution capabilities, we’re enabling KSE to scale its digital offering and drive stronger, more measurable results for its clients. This partnership is a powerful example of how media companies can evolve and win in a performance-driven marketplace,” said Shaun Collignon, CRO of Townsquare Ignite, the Company’s Digital Advertising division.

Townsquare announced the launch of their Media Partnerships division in 2024. As part of the Company’s Digital Advertising segment (also called Townsquare Ignite), the Media Partnerships division provides a white-label service that equips other local media companies with the digital advertising solutions that have fueled Townsquare’s own growth and success, with digital now comprising over 50% of Townsquare’s total revenue and profit. This alliance with KSE is one of the recently announced 11 partners that Townsquare now has under this division, reaching, in total, 31 incremental markets that do not overlap with Townsquare’s own footprint. Through this partnership, Townsquare will share its expertise and resources with KSE, focusing on customized, data-driven strategies that meet the unique needs of local, regional and national businesses, and helping KSE grow its digital business alongside its respected broadcast presence.

“We are very excited to partner with Townsquare and launch our new Digital Solutions arm, KSE Digital. After exhaustive research and from personal experience working with Townsquare Ignite for 6+ years, I concluded Townsquare Ignite is absolutely best-in-class and fully committed to digital growth. They have a truly outstanding team and we couldn’t be happier for the prospects of our partnership,” said Joel Clary, Senior Vice President and General Manager, KSE Radio. “Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is excited to partner with Townsquare Ignite for all of our entertainment assets in the Denver market. Townsquare has the best digital solutions in the radio industry and a proven track record of delivering great results to clients.”

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Townsquare Ignite, our robust digital advertising division, specializes in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audience through data-driven, results based strategies, by utilizing a) our proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform and b) our owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data. Townsquare Interactive, our subscription digital marketing services business, partners with SMBs to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization and other digital services. And through our portfolio of local radio stations strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States, we provide effective advertising solutions for our clients and relevant local content for our audiences. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

About Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is an American Sports and Entertainment holding company based in Denver, Colorado. KSE is committed to providing world class sports and entertainment for both live and broadcast audiences. We are the employer of choice as the owner and operator of Ball Arena, DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, the Paramount Theatre, Denver Nuggets (NBA), the Colorado Avalanche (NHL), the Colorado Mammoth (NLL), KIMN,KXKL, KKSE (FM/AM), Altitude Sports & Entertainment, Major League Fishing/Fishing League Worldwide (MLFLW), Winnercomm, Outdoor Sportsman Group and Skycam.

Townsquare Contact

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

investors@townsquaremedia.com