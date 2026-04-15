Diamonds in the ‘Ruff’ – The American Kennel Club Reveals the Rarest Breeds in the U.S.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Move over, most popular! The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world’s largest registry of purebred and mixed-breed dogs and a leading voice for canine welfare and responsible ownership, has reviewed AKC’s registration statistics and found that the Norwegian Lundehund is the rarest dog breed in the United States.



The Norwegian Lundehund, the only dog bred to hunt puffins, is truly one-of-a-kind. With six fully functional toes, a neck that can bend back to touch its spine, ears that fold shut to keep water out, and ultra-flexible shoulders that allow the forelegs to extend perpendicular to the body, this medium- to high-energy breed is as extraordinary as it is rare. Though scarce in the United States, breeds like the Norwegian Lundehund have centuries of history, serving a variety of purposes such as herding, hunting, and carting.

“Rare breeds are living treasures,” said Gina M. DiNardo, AKC President and CEO. “By shining a spotlight on these extraordinary breeds, we hope to educate the public and inspire responsible ownership. Choosing a rare breed is more than gaining a unique companion, it’s helping preserve a living piece of history. Every dog deserves a great home, and knowledge empowers owners to make the right choice for their lifestyle. Choosing to work with a responsible breeder to bring home one of these rare breeds is not just a personal joy, it helps ensure these remarkable dogs continue to thrive for generations to come.”

The 2025 rarest breeds in the United States are:

20 Rarest Breeds of 2025 1. Norwegian Lundehund 2. Sloughi 3. Grand Basset Griffon Vendéen 4. Harrier 5. Chinook 6. Cesky Terrier 7. Belgian Laekenois 8. Azawakh 9. Finnish Spitz 10. Canaan Dog 11. Polish Lowland Sheepdog 12. Pyrenean Shepherd 13. Lancashire Heeler 14. Otterhound 15. American Foxhound 16. English Foxhound 17. Dandie Dinmont Terrier 18. Komondor 19. Cirneco dell’Etna 20. Bergamasco Sheepdog



For photos of the rarest breeds, click HERE , and for more information, visit www.akc.org .

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

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