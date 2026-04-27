



TAKE TO THE OUTDOORS - THE 2026 AKC PHOTO CONTEST IS NOW OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONS

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get your Art Wolfe on… digital style! The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world’s largest registry of purebred and mixed-breed dogs and a leading voice for canine welfare and responsible ownership, is excited to share that entries are now open for the 2026 AKC photo contest.

This year’s theme, “The Great Outdoors,” invites participants to capture the beauty, adventure, and spirit of dogs enjoying the natural world. Each entrant may submit one photograph, either in black and white or in color, offering a single opportunity to showcase their creativity and perspective. All submissions will be carefully evaluated based on creativity, overall quality, and originality, with an emphasis on images that truly embody the theme. The top three winners in both the color and black and white categories will be selected and awarded a cash prize in recognition of their outstanding work.

“We are excited to launch our 48th annual photo contest, a tradition that continues to showcase the beauty and spirit of dogs across the country. Each year, we receive stunning submissions that capture both incredible dogs and the bond they share with their owners. We look forward to seeing the creativity this year’s theme, ‘The Great Outdoors,’ will inspire,” said Kate McCroary, Creative Director of AKC Publications.

All photos should be submitted or postmarked no later than October 31st, 2026. For photo contest rules and submission details, please visit the link here.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

Contact: Jesse Gardner

Phone: 212-696-8321

Email: Jesse.Gardner@akc.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/860fcc15-861a-4e41-9f46-ece1ea9e79d3