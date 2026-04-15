NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking new book, Protectors Edge: Leadership through Strategy and Action, brings together three of the most trusted voices in global protection and risk: Fred Burton, Chuck Randolph, and Jonathan Wackrow. Together, they present the first comprehensive leadership framework built for leading with clarity, purpose, and precision in an age of converged risk and accelerating change.

Published worldwide by Taylor & Francis Group, the book offers a modern exploration of leadership built on foresight, ethics, and resilience. Drawing on decades of collective experience across the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. State Department, U.S. Army, and private-sector corporate leadership, Protectors Edge reveals how leaders at every level can anticipate disruption, make decisions under pressure, and strengthen organizations through trust and intelligence.

The book explores the realities of leadership in a world shaped by asymmetric threats, converging risks, and growing reputational vulnerability. Though grounded in the discipline of protective risk management, its lessons reach far beyond that realm, offering clear, actionable principles for executives, strategists, and decision-makers who lead people, shape reputation, and drive performance. Through real-world case studies, contemporary leadership models, and deeply personal insights, the authors guide readers on the journey from tactical expertise to strategic influence.

“Leadership in today’s environment is about more than managing risk,” said protective intelligence leader Fred Burton. “It’s about seeing around corners, preparing teams for what’s next, and leading with integrity when certainty disappears.”

Chuck Randolph, Corporate leader, Chief Strategy Officer, and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, added, “This book translates what we’ve learned in the most demanding environments, military, government, and corporate, into lessons that apply to anyone who leads teams and makes consequential decisions.”

Jonathan Wackrow, Former U.S. Secret Service Agent and CNN Law Enforcement Analyst, emphasized, “Our work is grounded in one truth: leadership is an act of service. The frameworks in Protectors Edge help leaders of all kinds move from reaction to strategy and from authority to influence.”

Protectors Edge is organized into 12 chapters that trace a complete leadership journey, from navigating the new risk landscape and mastering personal discipline to building resilient teams, influencing executives, and leaving a legacy of integrity and readiness. The work merges lessons from government service, corporate intelligence, and organizational leadership into a practical, story-driven guide for security executives, corporate risk professionals, and the next generation of protective leaders.

The release of Protectors Edge comes at a time when global instability, technological disruption, and duty-of-care demands have dominated the boardroom, elevating the importance of strategic leadership in protective risk management. The book provides frameworks that encourage foresight, resilience, and ethical decision-making, offering readers tools to translate operational awareness into organizational influence.

About the Authors

Fred Burton is a former police officer, special agent and New York Times best-selling author, recognized in 2021 by Security Magazine as one of the Most Influential People in Security. As an author and an expert on terrorism and protective intelligence, Burton has appeared on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Fox Nation, CNN, Morning Joe, Good Morning America, Drug Wars, the SNIPER film series, and many others. He advises several companies, including Ontic, 360Privacy, Altr, and Centerseat.ai.

Chuck Randolph is the Chief Strategy Officer for 360 Privacy, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, and co-founder of the International Protective Security Board. A respected leader in the protective industry, he previously directed global protective intelligence and security operations at Microsoft and continues to shape the profession through his writing, public speaking, and widely followed podcasts on leadership, converged risk, and the future of protection.

Jonathan Wackrow is Managing Director of Sentinel Resource Group and a CNN Law Enforcement Analyst. A former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent assigned to the Presidential Protective Division, he is recognized as one of the leading global voices shaping the evolution of the executive protection industry. He brings unmatched insight into how leadership, intelligence, and preparation define success in today’s complex risk environment.

Protectors Edge: Leadership through Strategy and Action will be published in 2026 and distributed globally in print and digital formats.

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