360 Privacy Expands Executive Team to Grow Digital Exposure Reduction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Privacy, today announced a series of executive appointments that position the company for its next phase of enterprise growth. Tom Aldrich has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Charles “Chuck” Randolph has been elevated to Chief Strategy Officer, and Benjamin Barrontine has been promoted to Chief Growth Officer. Steve Wylie joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

The appointments come as enterprises, family offices, and high-profile individuals face a widening gap between traditional cyber tooling and the personal data exposure that drives both cyber and physical attacks. 360 Privacy built the 360 Strata platform and its U.S.-based analyst team to close that gap, detecting exposed personal data across data brokers, breach repositories, social platforms, and public records, then removing it at the source and verifying the reduction over time.

“The line between digital and physical risk is gone, and the tools most enterprises rely on were never built to manage the exposures that put executives and their organizations at risk,” said Adam Jackson, CEO of 360 Privacy. “Tom, Chuck, Ben, and Steve have the operational discipline, category perspective, and revenue experience to take 360 Privacy into the next stage as we define what digital privacy and footprint reduction looks like. The threat is understood. The question is execution. That’s what this team is built for,” Jackson added.

Tom Aldrich, Chief Operating Officer

Aldrich is promoted to COO after serving as Chief Revenue Officer. He leads the operational engine that delivers 360 Privacy’s services at scale, including client delivery, analyst operations, and cross-functional execution. A U.S. Army Special Forces veteran with four overseas deployments in tactical targeting, intelligence operations, and digital exploitation, he brings a rare combination of operational discipline, intelligence tradecraft, and client-facing excellence to the COO seat. Aldrich previously worked as a private wealth advisor at Goldman Sachs. He holds the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certification and the CIPP/US designation from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

Charles “Chuck” Randolph, Chief Strategy Officer

Randolph moves into the CSO role to lead market positioning, enterprise intelligence strategy, and the convergence of cyber, physical, and reputational risk. He brings 30+ years of protective intelligence and enterprise risk experience, including senior roles at Microsoft’s Global Security program, AT-RISK International, and Ontic. A retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and decorated combat veteran, Randolph co-founded the International Protective Security Board (IPSB), is Chairman Emeritus of the Corporate Protection Leadership Council, and has served the U.S. Department of State’s Overseas Security Advisory Council as Chair of the Pan Asian Regional Council. He is one of the most respected voices in the protective intelligence space and is co-author of book The Protector’s Edge: Leadership Through Strategy and Action (Routledge/Taylor & Francis).

Benjamin Barrontine, Chief Growth Officer

Barrontine is promoted to CGO after five years building 360 Privacy’s partner ecosystem and revenue infrastructure. He now leads all indirect and partnership revenue across MSSPs, VARs, and enterprise alliances. Barrontine built and scaled the company’s Concierge Program, developed the pre-sales toolset, and has been instrumental in expanding 360 Privacy’s reach into Fortune 1000 organizations at scale. He served 15 years with the U.S. Department of Defense as an infantryman and in Special Operations Forces (SOF) Signals Intelligence, earning advanced certifications in electronic surveillance, cellular targeting, and SOF surveillance operations. He previously served on the NASA ISS Payload Communications (PAYCOM) team, supporting mission operations aboard the International Space Station.

Steve Wylie, Chief Revenue Officer

Wylie joins 360 Privacy from Trace3, where he spent seven years as Vice President and General Manager and scaled the East Majors business from $76 million to more than $300 million in annual revenue. Over a 25-year career spanning engineering, solutions architecture, and executive sales leadership, Wylie has built revenue organizations defined by disciplined execution, strong operating cadence, and a culture of accountability.

At 360 Privacy, his focus is to build a durable, high-integrity revenue engine that scales tightening execution across the funnel, improving retention, and expanding the company’s enterprise footprint. He joins at a pivotal moment as the markets for digital executive protection and digital exposure reduction are maturing rapidly and the opportunity for category leadership has never been clearer.

Wylie received the 2025 Inclusive Channel Leader Award and serves on the boards of Mission 2535 and Because I Said I Would. He brings to this role a leadership philosophy grounded in integrity, purpose, and developing leaders at every level.

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy is the leader in digital exposure reduction for enterprises, executives, and high-profile individuals. Powered by its proprietary 360 Strata platform, the company combines automated detection, exposure removal, and analyst-led intelligence to reduce personal risk at its source. By unifying data broker removal, social media and dark web monitoring, real estate exposure detection, and continuous analyst-driven investigations, 360 Privacy helps cybersecurity, physical security, and executive protection teams close digital attack pathways before they are exploited. To learn more, please visit: https://www.360privacy.io

Media Contact

Connect Marketing

Sherri Walkenhorst

801-373-7888

sherriw@connectmarketing.com