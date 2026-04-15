73% OF U.S. VEHICLE OWNERS REPORT SPENDING CUTBACKS DUE TO RISING GAS PRICES, NUMERATOR REPORTS

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a consumer data and technology company, has released new findings on the effects of increased gas prices on U.S. consumers. The analysis, “Consumers React to Rising Gas Prices,” leverages an April 2026 Verified Voices survey of over 1,000 U.S. vehicle owners who made a purchase in the gas & convenience channel in March. Concern over gas prices is widespread—nearly all drivers said that gas prices in their area have increased in the past month, and 93% are looking for ways to save money at the pump.

95% of drivers have noticed the increase in gas prices. 78% of drivers said prices rose significantly in the past month, while another 17% said they noticed a slight increase. Higher prices lead to changing routines. 93% of drivers are trying to save money on gas, resorting to using gas station loyalty programs or apps (45%), choosing gas stations based on price rather than convenience (36%), filling up at lower-priced locations like club stores (32%), and redeeming grocery or retail fuel points (26%). Drivers are making adjustments to reduce their gas consumption. 78% of drivers say they are trying to limit the amount of gas they use overall by combining trips (36%), driving less (35%), avoiding non-essential trips (31%), adjusting driving habits to be more fuel-efficient (20%), and delaying or cancelling longer driving trips (15%).

78% of drivers said prices rose significantly in the past month, while another 17% said they noticed a slight increase. Gas prices are affecting drivers’ ability to afford other regular expenses. Over three-fifths (61%) of drivers said rising gas prices have moderately or significantly impacted their household’s ability to afford other expenses in the past month, with the impact more pronounced among low-income households (73%) and drivers in the Western U.S. (72%). Drivers are cutting discretionary categories to afford gas. 73% of drivers say that higher gas prices have resulted in them cutting spending from other categories, including dining out/takeout (43%), travel (30%), and entertainment (29%). A quarter of drivers also cut spending on everyday items like groceries (28%) and household goods (24%). The categories impacted in 2026 mirror patterns from the 2022 gas price spikes. Reported changes align with Numerator's previous study on 2022 gas price increases, when consumers said they would dine out less frequently (29%), reduce spending on discretionary items (23%) and cut spending on groceries (18%) to save money.

Over three-fifths (61%) of drivers said rising gas prices have moderately or significantly impacted their household’s ability to afford other expenses in the past month, with the impact more pronounced among low-income households (73%) and drivers in the Western U.S. (72%). Drivers don’t see prices going down. 64% of drivers believe gas prices will be somewhat or significantly higher in April than they were in March. Nearly half (47%) of drivers are very or extremely concerned about their ability to afford gas in the next few months, while only 13% are not concerned at all. If prices do rise, 86% of drivers say they will consider pulling spending from other areas. The cost of gas is not the only concern. Drivers are also worried about potential implications on other areas, including the impact on the cost of everyday goods (56%), uncertainty about how high gas prices will go (49%), the impact on utility costs (49%), the impact on delivery or shipping costs (41%), and the impact on travel costs (41%). 31% are concerned about the possibility of gas shortages or limited availability. Fuel-efficient vehicle sales could see a boost. 23% of drivers say that if gas prices continue to increase over the next few months, they’d consider purchasing a new or used vehicle with lower fuel costs. Hybrid vehicles receive the most consideration (12%), followed by gas-powered vehicles with better fuel efficiency (10%), and electric vehicles (5%).

64% of drivers believe gas prices will be somewhat or significantly higher in April than they were in March. Nearly half (47%) of drivers are very or extremely concerned about their ability to afford gas in the next few months, while only 13% are not concerned at all. If prices do rise, 86% of drivers say they will consider pulling spending from other areas.

Numerator’s Gas Prices survey was fielded on 4/2/2026 to 1,025 U.S. vehicle owners who made a purchase in the Gas & Convenience channel in March 2026.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data company transforming how consumers and markets are understood. Powered by advanced technology and proprietary, zero-party purchase and survey data from more than one million households, Numerator provides visibility into consumer behavior and attitudes across consumer goods, retail, restaurants, tech and media, management consulting, institutional investors, and the public sector. Headquartered in Chicago, Numerator drives decisions at the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies in more than 50 countries.