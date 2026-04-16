NUMERATOR SETS NEW SPEED STANDARD FOR CONSUMER DATA WITH REAL-TIME ATTRIBUTION

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a consumer data and technology company, today announced the launch of Real-Time Attribution, an AI-powered advancement that significantly reduces the time between trip capture and brand- and category-level visibility. This new capability improves both the speed of consumer behavior analysis and the breadth of market coverage.

Attribution, the process of transforming raw purchase data into structured brand- and category-level insights, underpins accurate reporting and trend analysis by ensuring purchases are consistently mapped to the correct products. As a result, attribution directly impacts the clarity, consistency, and reliability of market intelligence.

With Real-Time Attribution, Numerator now assigns items to brands and categories as consumers share their purchase data, reducing latency while improving scale.

“This marks a step change in the evolution of Numerator’s attribution,” said Brian Redmond, Chief Product Officer at Numerator. “We have transformed it into a continuous, scalable system, so every downstream insight is faster, more complete, and more reliable by design. It also increases the granularity of item identification, enabling clients to create custom groupings that align to their specific business needs and unlock more precise, relevant, and efficient analysis.”

This advancement builds on Numerator’s long-standing investment in AI-driven receipt processing. The company was the first consumer insights panel to scale natural language processing for receipt data and has since evolved to deep learning models that automate item-level classification at scale. This foundation enables continuous, rules-based attribution, improving data consistency while minimizing the lag between trip capture and data publication.

Real-Time Attribution also expands coverage across emerging and long-tail products, improving representation in fast-changing categories and delivering a more complete view of the market.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data company transforming how consumers and markets are understood. Powered by advanced technology and proprietary, zero-party purchase and survey data from more than one million households, Numerator provides visibility into consumer behavior and attitudes across consumer goods, retail, restaurants, tech and media, management consulting, institutional investors, and the public sector. Headquartered in Chicago, Numerator drives decisions at the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies in more than 50 countries.