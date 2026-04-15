Picus Security Earns Top Ranking in Spring 2026 G2 Grid Report for Breach and Attack Simulation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picus Security , the leading security validation company, today announced that it has been named the No. 1 Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) solution in the Spring 2026 G2 Grid® Report. Picus has remained in the top position for three consecutive quarters, reinforcing its position as the most trusted platform for validating real-world cyber risk.

In the latest report, which analyzed more than 200 customer reviews and market data, Picus achieved the highest overall score of 94. Its ranking was largely driven by growing market adoption and customer satisfaction, with 100% of users rating the platform 4 or 5 stars and 97% saying they would recommend Picus to others. Picus also outperformed category averages across key usability and performance metrics, including quality of support (97%), ease of use (96%) and ease of setup (94%).

Picus stands apart as a unified security validation platform that brings together breach and attack simulation , automated penetration testing and adversarial exposure validation in a single solution. By combining AI-driven threat logic with continuous, real-world attack simulation, Picus enables organizations to validate security controls, measure their effectiveness and prioritize remediation based on proven exploitability.



“This recognition from G2 users reflects a shift toward evidence-based security,” said Volkan Ertürk, co-founder and CTO of Picus Security. “Picus’ differentiated approach uses AI to simulate real-world adversary behavior and continuously validate defenses, helping organizations to identify true risk, eliminate noise and focus remediation efforts where they will have the greatest impact.”

Customers Highlight Picus’s Innovation in AI-Powered Validation

Picus continues to innovate across AI-powered attack simulation, automated penetration testing and exposure validation, helping organizations worldwide reduce risk, streamline remediation and improve security outcomes. Here is what a few of those customers have to say :

“What I like best about Picus Security is how it combines comprehensive threat simulations with actionable insights. The platform makes it possible to continuously validate whether our defenses — from endpoint solutions to firewalls and SIEM — are actually effective against the latest threats. The frequent updates and breadth of the threat library keep everything relevant, and the integrations with existing tools make adoption seamless. Whether in a large enterprise environment or a smaller team setup, Picus helps transform cybersecurity from reactive to proactive, saving time and strengthening overall resilience.” — G2 reviewer

“I like Picus Security's capability to validate different kinds of threats in infrastructure, (and) identify gaps at the endpoint and network level. It helps us pass network and endpoint tests and creates detection rules to deploy in our infrastructure, which helps identify trends in the future.” — G2 reviewer

“It has enabled us to optimize our investment and reduce the SOC’s operational burden, allowing the security team to focus mainly on vulnerability remediation.” — G2 reviewer

Schedule a demo to learn more about the Picus Platform.

About Picus Security

Picus Security, the leading security validation company, gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context. Picus transforms security practices by correlating, prioritizing and validating exposures across siloed findings so teams can focus on critical gaps and high-impact fixes. With Picus, security teams can quickly take action with one-click mitigations to stop more threats with less effort. Offering Adversarial Exposure Validation with Breach and Attack Simulation and Automated Penetration Testing , working together for greater outcomes, Picus delivers award-winning, threat-centric technology that allows teams to pinpoint fixes worth pursuing.

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Media Contact

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

picus@lookleftmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7426ea6f-eae2-4534-b38d-aa6a202e0643