Picus Security Hosts 2026 Autonomous Validation Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picus Security , the leading exposure validation company, today announced the 2026 Autonomous Validation Summit , a virtual event that will bring together cybersecurity leaders, practitioners and industry experts to explore how organizations can keep pace with AI-driven threats by shifting from periodic testing to continuous, autonomous validation.

Attackers now operate at machine speed, compressing breakout times to seconds and accelerating time-to-impact, making it clear that traditional security testing cannot keep up. The summit will explore how security teams are adapting their strategies to validate defenses in real time and focus on exposures that can actually be exploited.

“Attackers are no longer operating on human timelines, and security teams can’t rely on periodic testing to understand their risk,” said Volkan Ertürk, co-founder and CTO of Picus Security. “This summit brings together leaders who use autonomous validation to understand how threats behave in their own environments. Attendees will walk away with practical strategies to direct their efforts where they will have the greatest impact.”

The 2026 Autonomous Validation Summit will feature a lineup of security leaders, researchers and practitioners who are redefining validation and applying real-time, context-driven approaches to continuously test their defenses and identify what truly matters. Featured speakers include David B. Cross, CISO at Atlassian; Ying Ting Neoh, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan; Johnny Xmas, global head of offensive security at Kraft Heinz; and Marius Poskus, global VP of cybersecurity and CISO at Glow Financial Services. These industry experts will offer perspectives on how AI is reshaping both offensive and defensive strategies, and they will discuss what it takes to implement continuous, autonomous validation.

Key topics will include:

The impact of AI-driven adversaries on enterprise security programs.

Signal-driven, context-rich approaches to identifying exploitable exposure.

Practical lessons for operationalizing autonomous exposure validation.

Strategies for cutting through CVE noise and focusing on real risk.





With sessions on May 12 and May 14, the summit is designed for CISOs, security leaders, vulnerability managers and practitioners who want to improve how they assess and reduce risk in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

The summit is free to attend. Attendees will receive access to exclusive research content following the event. Visit the Picus Security website to view the full agenda and register now .

About Picus Security

Picus Security, the leading security validation company, gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context. Picus transforms security practices by correlating, prioritizing and validating exposures across siloed findings so teams can focus on critical gaps and high-impact fixes. With Picus, security teams can quickly take action with one-click mitigations to stop more threats with less effort. Offering Adversarial Exposure Validation with Breach and Attack Simulation and Automated Penetration Testing , working together for greater outcomes, Picus delivers award-winning, threat-centric technology that allows teams to pinpoint fixes worth pursuing.

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