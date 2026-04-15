GoNetspeed Powers Up Bristol, Again

BRISTOL, Conn., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber builder, is expanding its 100% fiber network in Bristol, bringing high-speed internet access to an additional 3,300 homes and businesses. This $4 million investment strengthens the community’s digital backbone, ensuring more residents can enjoy faster, more reliable connectivity. With the first customers in newly expanded areas now connected, GoNetspeed is delivering multigigabit speeds of up to 6 gigabits per second and further strengthening the city’s digital infrastructure.

Once construction is complete, more than 3,300 homes and businesses will have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds. For the latest construction updates and to pre-order fiber internet service, visit gonetspeed.com/ct/bristol.

“GoNetspeed has been on a mission to serve as much of Connecticut as possible, and our Bristol expansion is a prime example of our team’s commitment to bringing 100% fiber internet to more communities,” said Tom Perrone, Chief Operations Officer at GoNetspeed. “We’re dedicated to giving residents the digital tools they need to work, create, and relax without interruption. In today’s world, speed and reliability aren’t optional; they’re essential.”

The Bristol expansion is part of GoNetspeed’s continued growth across Connecticut, following a recent $7 million investment in Stratford. With this expansion, thousands of Bristol residents will join customers in Sea Bluff, Ansonia, Stratford, East Haven, Hartford, and more than 40 other communities already powered by GoNetspeed, with many additional areas currently under construction.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com .

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com .