GoNetspeed to Power Up Two More Connecticut Communities: Derby & Shelton

DERBY, Conn., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast’s largest independent fiber internet provider, today revealed plans to bring its 100% fiber network to two additional Connecticut communities: Derby and Shelton. The combined $4.2 million investment will provide more than 8,600 residents and businesses with fast, reliable internet, soon ushering in a new digital era for both communities and expanding GoNetspeed’s network throughout the state.

With construction actively progressing in both Derby and Shelton, expansion is moving quickly. Customers in Shelton’s initial build areas are now eligible for installation, while Derby’s first customer connections are expected by summer 2026. Interested residents and businesses may visit gonetspeed.com/ct/shelton/ or gonetspeed.com/ct/derby/ to sign up and pre-order service and receive construction updates.

“Derby and Shelton represent the next chapter in our mission to deliver future-ready connectivity across Connecticut,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “We’re committed to equipping communities with the infrastructure they need to thrive in today’s digital world, and this progress reflects our team’s continued focus on building a network that supports long-term success.”

As GoNetspeed builds momentum expanding its high-speed fiber network statewide, Derby and Shelton will join more than 40 Connecticut communities already connected. GoNetspeed is on a mission to deliver future-proof connectivity to local communities, with a 100% fiber-optic network designed to unlock new digital opportunities and power the ways residents and businesses live, work, and connect.

GoNetspeed’s expansion to soon serve Derby and Shelton builds on the company’s growing momentum in building out Connecticut’s fiber-optic network, including its most recent $6 million expansion in Hamden. GoNetspeed remains committed to expanding access to high-speed 100% fiber internet throughout Connecticut. Derby and Shelton, Ansonia, Bridgeport, Danbury, East Haven, New Haven, Hartford, and more than 40 additional communities already served by GoNetspeed, along with many more currently under construction and on track to receive GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

502.821.6784

Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77bf0764-6c53-4f99-906c-18b682bf89ab