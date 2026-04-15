Canon U.S.A to Unveil RC-IP300 Advanced PTZ Controller for Intuitive Multi-Camera Control at NAB 2026

Melville, NY, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the RC-IP300, remote camera controller, debuting at NAB 2026. The RC-IP300 delivers advanced control features in a compact, lightweight design, building on the strengths of the popular RC-IP1000 while addressing key user feedback on existing mid-range options to provide a more intuitive and reliable experience for professional video productions.

As demand grows for efficient multi-camera setups in live events, houses of worship, broadcast applications and more, operators seek controllers that balance powerful functionality with ease of use and portability. The RC-IP300 serves as a significant upgrade over previous mid-range solutions, offering enhanced menu navigation, responsive interface, and robust physical controls to help streamline workflows without compromising on capability.

The RC-IP300 supports up to 200 cameras and incorporates many of the advanced features found in the flagship RC-IP1000 but in a smaller, more portable form. It includes a 3.5-inch touchscreen for multi-camera live video monitoring over IP, with touch autofocus control and intuitive subject selection for Auto Tracking. It also offers seamless configuration of camera image and camera system settings directly from the controller. Physical controls feature dedicated dials and buttons for pan/tilt, focus, zoom, iris, and separate speed adjustments, plus 12 user-assignable buttons (3 hard buttons) and 4 function buttons with 4-way menu navigation.

Lastly, Canon will be showing the new Multi-Camera Orchestration (MCO) application - an innovative software solution that elevates multi-camera productions by automatically synchronizing multiple PTZ sub-cameras to the movements and framing of a single, manually operated main camera.

The RC-IP300 and MCO will be on display at NAB 2026, a premier exhibition for broadcasting and video production equipment, in Canon’s booth #C3825, held in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 19-22.

Availability

The RC-IP300 PTZ remote camera controller is currently scheduled to ship in June 2026 for an estimated retail price of $2,499.00*. For more information or to contact a Canon broadcast representative, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years*. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

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* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.