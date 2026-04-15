Newsweek Earns Multiple Webby Awards Nominations Across Video and Editorial Categories

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the global news and media platform, has received multiple nominations at the 2026 Webby Awards, recognizing excellence in digital media, video storytelling, and innovation.

Among the nominations, Newsmakers episode ‘Spike Lee Celebrates the Enduring Legacy of Malcolm X’ has been recognized in the Interview, Talk & After-Show category; Newsweek’s Unconventional episode ‘I Spend 68 Hours Aboard a Nuclear Ballistic Missile Submarine’ earned a nomination in Variety & Reality. Additionally, the National Roundtable on Political Violence, produced in collaboration with AllSides, has been nominated in the Responsible Innovation category.

“These nominations reflect the strength, ambition, and continued evolution of Newsweek’s storytelling across platforms,” said Newsweek’s Editor-in-Chief, Jennifer H. Cunningham. “From rigorous, in-depth reporting to immersive and visually compelling video experiences, our teams are constantly pushing the boundaries of how journalism is produced and consumed. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering impactful, resonant stories that inform, engage, and inspire audiences around the world.”

The nominated projects highlight Newsweek’s commitment to original reporting and compelling multimedia content. From exclusive interviews with cultural icons to firsthand immersive experiences and meaningful public discourse, Newsweek continues to expand its digital footprint and engage audiences in new and powerful ways.

“We’re always asking how we can go deeper and show audiences something real and unfiltered on ‘Unconventional,’” said Newsweek’s Editor-at-Large and host of Unconventional, Naveed Jamali. “This nomination, the third for 'Unconventional,' speaks to the strength of that approach. Our nominated episode in particular gives people a rare window into a world that’s usually out of sight, reinforcing Newsweek’s commitment to impactful, on-the-ground storytelling.”

The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, are widely regarded as the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet.

These nominations are a testament to Newsweek's continued investment in premium digital content, video production, and editorial excellence, reinforcing its position as a leading global media brand.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.



Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com