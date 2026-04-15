Extraordinary Interim Dividend Distribution. 2026 Corporate Calendar – Update

Turin, 15th April 2026. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) (“the Company”) announces that the Board – consistently with previous announcements – has approved the distribution of an extraordinary interim dividend of euro 5.8216 per outstanding common share, based on the net proceeds resulting from the sale of the Defence Business to Leonardo S.p.A. (as occurred on 18th March 2026).

Common shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 20th April 2026. The record date for the dividend will be 21st April 2026 and the dividend will be paid on 22nd April 2026.

The Company also announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting, originally expected to be convened in early May to adopt the resolutions summarised in the TML CV Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("TML Ltd") Offeror’s Notice of 30th July 2025, will take place at a later date. Through that Offeror’s Notice, as per applicable rules, TML Ltd informed Consob and disclosed to the market and the Company its decision to promote a tender offer for all the Company’s issued common shares after the separation of the Defence Business (“the Tender Offer”).

Based on available information, the process is confirmed and on track. Pending publication of the Offer Document, the legal basis, terms, price and key elements of the Tender Offer are available in the Offeror’s Notice, which has been published at www.tatamotors.com and at www.ivecogroup.com.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is a global player in the automotive industry, built on a strong Italian heritage and with a consolidated international reach. The Group channels decades of engineering excellence and innovation into sustainable mobility and customer driven technologies. Its five brands play a leading role in their respective domains: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand offering heavy, medium and light duty trucks; FPT, a global leader in advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, renowned for their mass transit, premium bus and coach solutions; and IVECO CAPITAL, the Group’s financing arm supporting them all. Iveco Group employs 33,000 people and operates 16 industrial sites and 22 R&D centres. Further information is available at www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mailto:mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

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