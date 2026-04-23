Iveco Group announces Senior Leadership Team changes

Turin, 23rd April 2026. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that Sylvain Blaise, President of the Powertrain Business Unit, will leave the Company on 29th June to take up a new position as CEO of Manitou Group. Mr Blaise has been with the Company for 24 years, holding numerous leadership roles, including heading up FPT since the creation of the independent Iveco Group in 2022. He has successfully led the Business Unit through significant industry challenges, delivering consistent results and contributing to the overall strength of the Group. He will continue in his current role until the end of June, ensuring continuity during the transition.

The Group also announces that Simone Curti will assume the role of President, Powertrain Business Unit, on 30th June 2026, succeeding Sylvain Blaise. Mr Curti will be a member of the Senior Leadership Team and will report directly to the CEO of Iveco Group, Olof Persson.

After earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Politecnico di Torino, Mr Curti began his career with the Company in 2004, holding roles of increasing responsibility and seniority within the Truck and Powertrain Business Units, and currently leading Truck Business Unit commercial operations in EMEA. His extensive experience across the Group and broad industry knowledge range from engineering to quality, industrial platforms, customer management and commercial operations.

Olof Persson, CEO, Iveco Group, commented: “I want to thank Sylvain for his dedication to our customers and partners, and to the whole Powertrain team. Under his steady and forward-looking leadership, FPT has spearheaded innovation and technology development, along with efficiency and resilience. His achievements provide a strong foundation for the brand under its new leader, Simone Curti. I am confident that Simone will continue to accelerate our Powertrain business, leveraging his well-rounded experience and solid relationships with customers and partners. On behalf of the Senior Leadership Team, I wish Sylvain continued success in his professional endeavours and I welcome Simone to his new role at Iveco Group.”

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is a global player in the automotive industry, built on a strong Italian heritage and with a consolidated international reach. The Group channels decades of engineering excellence and innovation into sustainable mobility and customer driven technologies. Its five brands play a leading role in their respective domains: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand offering heavy, medium and light duty trucks; FPT, a global leader in advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, renowned for their mass transit, premium bus and coach solutions; and IVECO CAPITAL, the Group’s financing arm supporting them all. Iveco Group employs 33,000 people and operates 16 industrial sites and 22 R&D centres. Further information is available at www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

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