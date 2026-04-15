New Book From Palmetto Publishing Follows Detectives Racing Against Time to Catch Cunning Serial Killer as Body Count Rises

Charleston, SC, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In E.M. Cole's gripping novel, The Last Thing They Saw, two detectives plunge into a harrowing investigation to capture a cunning serial killer who has plunged their city into chaos. As the body count rises, the detectives find themselves entangled in a complex web of clues that tests their professional skills and personal resolve. The relentless pressure from the media and their superiors adds to the tension, forcing them to confront their own demons and moral dilemmas. With each twist and turn, the stakes escalate, leading to a shocking climax that profoundly impacts their lives and careers.



The detectives, driven by a fierce determination, navigate a labyrinth of evidence that reveals the killer's chilling methods. One vivid detail—a cryptic message left at the scene of each crime—serves as a haunting reminder of the killer's taunting presence. As they delve deeper, the detectives grapple with their pasts, questioning their morals and the lengths they will go for justice.



Themes explored in The Last Thing They Saw include:

- The psychological toll of crime

- The complexities of justice

- The impact of media scrutiny on investigations

- The resilience of the human spirit

- The moral dilemmas faced by law enforcement



E.M. Cole structures the narrative with a deft hand, weaving suspense and emotional depth into a compelling story. “In the darkest corners of the mind, the truth often hides in plain sight,” Cole reflects, capturing the essence of the detectives' journey.



As the investigation races against time, the detectives must outsmart a killer who thrives on chaos. What will they uncover before it's too late?



The Last Thing They Saw is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: E.M. Cole was born and raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. After completing high school, he joined the army and served two tours in the Gulf. Now retired, E.M. Cole resides in York, Pennsylvania, with his wife, Missie. He enjoys spending quality time with his daughter, Lauren, and granddaughter, Summer. His experiences and reflections on life are woven into his writing. E.M. Cole is the author of The Last Thing They Saw, and The Called Storm. These stories capture his unique perspective and storytelling ability, drawing from his rich life experiences and the values instilled in him throughout his journey.

Media Contact: ericmcole13@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, E.M. Cole

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