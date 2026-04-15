BW Energy Limited to Present at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference April 16th

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BW Energy Limited (OTCQX: BWEFF, BWERY | OSL: BWE) today announced that Thomas Young, CFO, will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 16th, 2026

DATE: April 16th

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 16th, 17th, 20th, and 21st. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Investment Proposition

>600 mmboe in reserves and resources across a diversified asset base

in reserves and resources across a diversified asset base ~90 kbopd production target by end-2028, tripling from 30 kbopd in 2025

production target by end-2028, tripling from 30 kbopd in 2025 >30% IRR average portfolio returns at USD 60 Brent, reflecting a capital-efficient development model

average portfolio returns at USD 60 Brent, reflecting a capital-efficient development model 1.5x NIBD/EBITDA leverage ratio, underpinning a strong financial foundation





About BW Energy Limited

BW Energy is a fast-growing independent oil and gas company creating value through low-risk, phased developments of proven offshore reservoirs, leveraging existing infrastructure and capital-efficient execution. The company owns and operates production, development and exploration assets in Gabon, Brazil and Namibia. Total net 2P reserves exceed 240 million barrels of oil equivalent, with a further 390 million barrels classified as 2C resources, providing a strong foundation to organically increase production from around 30 kbopd in 2025 to approximately 90 kbopd by 2028.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

BW Energy Limited

Martin Seland Simensen

VP Investor Relations

ir@bwenergy.no

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com