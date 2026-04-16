Appointments in Suominen Leadership Team

Suominen Corporation stock exchange release on April 16, 2026, at 8:45 a.m. (EEST)



Suominen has appointed Liisa Pursiheimo (M.Sc., Economics and International Business, Finnish and American citizen) as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and a member of the Suominen Leadership Team, effective April 21, 2026.

With decades of international leadership experience, Liisa Pursiheimo has been based in the United States for much of her career, leading global people initiatives across diverse markets and cultures. Most recently, she spent four years at SACHEM, Inc., where she served as Global Director, Human Resources.



“I am pleased to welcome Liisa Pursiheimo to Suominen. Her experience spans working with international teams and stakeholders, supporting organizations through growth and transformation in a highly global operating environment,” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Suominen.

As announced on February 26, 2026, Suominen’s Chief People and Communications Officer, Minna Rouru has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

As communicated on January 29, 2026, Kimmo Raunio has been appointed as the CFO and member of Suominen leadership team. He will start in this position on May 18, 2026.

Suominen Leadership Team as of May 18, 2026:



Charles Héaulmé , President and CEO

, President and CEO Kimmo Raunio, CFO

CFO Markku Koivisto, Chief Commercial and Technology Officer

Chief Commercial and Technology Officer Francois Guetat, Chief Operating Officer

Chief Operating Officer Liisa Pursiheimo, Chief Human Resource Officer

Chief Human Resource Officer Marika Väkiparta, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and interim General Counsel





SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Corporate Communications



For further information, please contact:

Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3268





Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2025 were EUR 412.4 million and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi

Attachments