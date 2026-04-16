Clear Street Expands European Market Access with MiFID II License in the Netherlands





License Marks the Latest Step in Clear Street's Global Expansion Plan

Strengthens Growing European Presence Alongside its Established U.K. Operations

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street ("Clear Street" or "the Company"), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset in every market, today announced it has received authorization from the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) to operate as an investment firm. The authorization marks a significant milestone in Clear Street's global expansion and establishes a licensed operating presence in the European Economic Area (“EEA”), which represents 27 European Union countries plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. This effort ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​complements the Company's existing operations in the United Kingdom.

Ed Tilly, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Street, said, "With this licensed entity in the Netherlands, and alongside our U.K. presence, Clear Street’s European clients now get our full platform: execution, prime brokerage, real-time risk management and more, on the same cloud-native technology that powers our operations across the U.S., Canada and the U.K."

Tilly continued, “The Netherlands is the latest illustration of our scalable and repeatable global expansion model. We appreciate the AFM's commitment to market and regulatory transparency, efficient oversight and customer protections, all of which nicely complement our technology and service offering meant to empower sophisticated investors all over the world.”

The authorization enables Clear Street to engage and onboard a broad range of European client segments, including proprietary trading firms, asset managers, pension funds and family offices. It further expands the Company's ability to provide access to a wide range of investment products across European and U.S. markets, advancing Clear Street's goal of delivering seamless, institutional-grade global market access through a single platform.

Sven Diepenbach, Head of Clear Street Netherlands, said, "The Dutch capital markets continue to expand as a regional and international hub, and we are excited to now be part of that. This license unlocks our platform to serve clients across the region with something genuinely differentiated: direct market access, real-time risk visibility and the full depth of Clear Street's capabilities.”

About Clear Street:

Clear Street’s mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io .

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