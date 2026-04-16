Q3 FY2026 Investor Webinar

MCDONALD, Tenn., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTCX:AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing, and a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing, is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an Investor Webinar to discuss the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the period ending March, 31, 2026.

Amaero will lodge the Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C pre-market open in Australia on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Event: 3DA Investor Webinar

Presenter: Hank J. Holland, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Date and Time: Monday, April 20 at 9:00pm EST / 6:00pm PST

Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration. To register your interest for the webinar, please click the link below.

Registration Link:

https://janemorganmanagement-au.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BO2DsqjsRZi_bfcVrbY- 5w#/

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Chairman and CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Amaero Ltd

Hank J. Holland Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com

Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan Director

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine MZ Group

amaero@mzgroup.us

About Amaero

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTC:AMROF) is an dual listed ASX and OTC-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilised by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forging.