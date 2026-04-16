ASUS Launches Three New Desktop PCs at Best Buy, Led by the First Snapdragon-Powered All-in-One

Fremont, CA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced the availability of two new all-in-one desktop PCs at Best Buy: the ASUS V400 AiO and the ASUS V600 AiO. Designed for families, students, and anyone who wants a large, clutter-free screen without the complexity of a traditional PC setup, both models are now available at Best Buy.

ASUS VM441QA

Both feature on-device AI capabilities, vibrant FHD touchscreens with 100% sRGB color accuracy, and a keyboard and mouse included in the box. The V400 is a milestone: the first all-in-one computer powered by the Snapdragon® X platform, delivering a 24” display in an ultra-slim, whisper-quiet design. The V600 goes bigger with a 27” screen, a 93% screen-to-body ratio, and a profile that's 25% thinner than its predecessor. With more households sharing devices across remote work, school, and entertainment, an all-in-one offers the screen size and comfort of a desktop with none of the setup complexity.

ASUS V400 AiO — Ultra-Slim, Ultra-Quiet, and a Category First

The ASUS V400 AiO (VM441QA) is the first all-in-one desktop built on the Snapdragon® X platform. The same energy-efficient architecture that transformed laptop battery life now enables an AiO that runs cooler and quieter than anything in its class. Its slim profile blends into a living room, and its near-silent operation means you'll forget it's running.

The 24" FHD display delivers crisp, vibrant visuals for browsing, video calls, and streaming. A built-in 45 TOPS neural processing unit powers on-device AI features including camera and microphone enhancement for video calls, smart photo editing with AI relighting, and intelligent search across files and apps. All processing happens locally, with no cloud connection required. The system features 16 GB LPDDR5X memory and 512 GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6, and a privacy-shutter camera with Windows Hello facial recognition.

The V400 is built on an entirely new ASUS chassis with a slim stand, clean rear profile, and a minimalist white finish designed to complement any room.

ASUS V600 AiO — 27” Touchscreen, Minimalist Design

The ASUS V600 AiO (VM670) offers a larger canvas: a 27" FHD touchscreen with a NanoEdge slim-bezel design that achieves a 93% screen-to-body ratio. With 100% sRGB color accuracy, the display looks vivid from virtually any seat in the room, whether someone is working at the desk or a child is following along from the side.

Touch interaction makes the V600 especially well-suited for kids doing homework, parents on video calls, or anyone who prefers tapping a screen to navigating with a mouse. It feels natural for students who grew up on tablets and approachable for family members who didn't.

The V600 is powered by up to the AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor with AMD Radeon™ 860M integrated graphics, a 50 TOPS NPU, up to 32 GB DDR5 memory, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. An HDMI-in port lets users connect a laptop to use the V600 as a secondary display, while HDMI-out supports an external monitor for extended desktop setups. The V600 is 25% thinner than its predecessor and ships in a clean white finish with a sturdy metal stand.

ASUS Also Expands Commercial Desktop Lineup with ExpertCenter P700

Alongside the new consumer AiOs, ASUS is bringing the ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower (PM700MK) to Best Buy for small businesses and professionals looking to replace aging desktop PCs. The compact tower uses mobile-class AMD Ryzen™ AI processors in a desktop chassis, resulting in significantly lower power consumption and near-silent operation compared to traditional desktop builds.

The P700 supports up to the AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor and 16 GB DDR5 memory. Two PCIe® 4.0 expansion slots (x16 and x16) give users the option to add a discrete graphics card down the road. ASUS AI ExpertMeet enhances video conferencing with AI-powered noise cancellation, virtual backgrounds, and meeting assistance. Military-grade durability (MIL-STD 810H) and ASUS ExpertGuardian security features provide the reliability small businesses need without dedicated IT support.

Availability & pricing

All models are available now at Best Buy:

· VM441QA-X1.16.512.24 — Snapdragon® X1-26-100 | 16 GB memory | 512 GB SSD | 23.8" FHD Touch | White — $649.99 — Best Buy

· VM670KAT-R71TB — AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 | 32 GB memory | 1 TB SSD | 27" FHD Touch | White — $1,199.99 — Best Buy

· VM670KAT-R51TB — AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 330 | 16 GB memory | 1 TB SSD | 27" FHD Touch | White — $999.99 — Best Buy

· PM700MKC-R51TB — AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 330 | 16 GB memory | 1 TB SSD | Black — $749.99 — Best Buy

· PM700MKC-R71TB — AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 | 16 GB memory | 1 TB SSD | Black — $849.99 — Best Buy

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/ or contact your local ASUS representative.

Press Contacts

ASUS USA PR Team: asuspr_usa@asus.com

Notes to Editors

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

SPECIFICATIONS

ASUS V400 AiO (VM441QA)

Model VM441QA Processor Snapdragon® X1-26-100 (8 cores, up to 3.0 GHz) NPU Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU, 45 TOPS Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Display 23.8" FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, anti-glare Memory 16 GB LPDDR5X (on board) Storage 512 GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Wireless Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth® 5.0 Camera FHD 1080p with IR (Windows Hello), privacy shutter I/O Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x HDMI out 2.1b

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack

1x Kensington lock

1x DC-in Audio Dolby® Atmos, built-in speakers, built-in array microphone Color White Dimensions 21.26" x 17.09" x 0.71"–8.27" Weight 12.06 lbs OS Windows 11 Home Power Supply ø4.5, 90W AC Adapter, Output: 19V DC, 4.74A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal In the Box Wireless keyboard, wireless mouse Warranty 1 year MSRP (USD) $649.99





ASUS V600 AiO (VM670)

Model VM670KAT-R71TB VM670KAT-R51TB Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 (8 cores, up to 5.0 GHz) AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 330 (4 cores, up to 4.5 GHz) NPU 50 TOPS 50 TOPS Graphics AMD Radeon™ 860M AMD Radeon™ 820M Display 27" FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, 93% screen-to-body ratio, anti-glare 27" FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, 93% screen-to-body ratio, anti-glare Memory 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM Storage 1 TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD 1 TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Wireless Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth® 5.0 Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth® 5.0 Camera FHD 1080p with IR (Windows Hello), privacy shutter FHD 1080p with IR (Windows Hello), privacy shutter I/O Ports 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x HDMI out 2.1b

1x HDMI in 1.4

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack

1x Kensington lock

1x DC-in 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x HDMI out 2.1b

1x HDMI in 1.4

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack

1x Kensington lock

1x DC-in Audio Dolby® Atmos, built-in speakers, built-in array microphone Dolby® Atmos, built-in speakers, built-in array microphone Color White White Dimensions 24.13" x 17.60" x 0.67" ~ 8.27 24.13" x 17.60" x 0.67" ~ 8.27 Weight 19.84 lbs 19.84 lbs Power Supply ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home In the Box Wireless keyboard, wireless mouse Wireless keyboard, wireless mouse Warranty 1 year 1 year MSRP (USD) $1199.99 $999.99





ASUS ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower (PM700MK)

Model PM700MKC-R71TB PM700MKC-R51TB Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 (8 cores, up to 5.0 GHz) AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 330 (4 cores, up to 4.4 GHz) NPU 50 TOPS 50 TOPS Graphics AMD Radeon™ 860M AMD Radeon™ 820M Memory 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM Storage 1 TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD 1 TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Wireless Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth® 5.0 Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth® 5.0 I/O Ports Front:

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack



Rear:

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x DisplayPort 1.4

1x HDMI 2.1b

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

3x 3.5mm audio jacks (rear, 7.1 channel)

1x Kensington lock Front:

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack



Rear:

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x DisplayPort 1.4

1x HDMI 2.1b

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

3x 3.5mm audio jacks (rear, 7.1 channel)

1x Kensington lock Expansion 1x PCIe® 4.0 x16 (x8), 1x PCIe® 4.0 x16 (x4) 1x PCIe® 4.0 x16 (x8), 1x PCIe® 4.0 x16 (x4) Color Dark Grey Dark Grey Dimensions 6.10" x 11.65" x 13.66" 6.10" x 11.65" x 13.66" Weight 13.23 lbs 13.23 lbs OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home In the Box USB keyboard, USB mouse USB keyboard, USB mouse Warranty 1 year 1 year MSRP (USD) $849.99 $749.99





About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

Fortune Most Admired Companies 2026

Press Inquiries

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com

https://www.asus.com/

48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=XGq8bePqV_4