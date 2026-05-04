ASUS Releases 2026 Future of Small Business Report

Fremont, CA, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS, global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, today released the ASUS 2026 Future of SMB Report: Harnessing the Potential of AI PCs. The report reveals how small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States are leveraging artificial intelligence, stronger IT infrastructure, and durable devices to drive productivity, resilience, and smarter talent strategies in an increasingly competitive global market.

Future of SMB Report

Released in recognition of National Small Business Week, the report underscores a defining inflection point for SMBs. Nearly half (47%) of US small businesses now report readiness to adopt AI technology. Among those who have already made the leap, 68% of small businesses report measurable improvements in productivity and efficiency.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the US economy, and today’s data makes clear they are not waiting on the sidelines,” said Shawn Chang, General Manager, System Business Group, ASUS North America. “The small businesses gaining the most ground right now are the ones who target workflow, prove the value, and build from there. This report is designed to give SMB owners a roadmap of what’s working and how to get started.”



The report examines five pillars shaping SMB competitiveness: the evolving global workplace, workforce readiness for AI, competitive positioning against larger enterprises, cybersecurity resilience, and IT management maturity. The findings offer a comprehensive look at how SMBs are navigating rising costs, evolving workforce demands, and the accelerating pace of technological change and what separates the businesses pulling ahead from those falling behind.

The full report includes US and global benchmarks, regional comparisons across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, and practical insights for SMBs looking to adopt AI.

To support SMBs making this transition, ASUS offers its Expert Series, purpose-built to help SMBs capitalize on this moment. ASUS Expert Series combines AI-powered productivity features, enterprise-grade security, and military-grade durability into accessible, cost-effective solutions designed for the demands of modern small businesses. To learn more about ASUS Business solutions for SMBs, visit asus.com/us/business.

The full ASUS 2026 Future of SMB Report is available for download here: 2026 Future of SMB Report.

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About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

Fortune Most Admired Companies 2026

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