The ROG Zephyrus Duo Returns: Pre-Orders Now Open for the Dual Screen OLED Flagship

Fremont, CA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ROG Zephyrus Duo 2026

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today opens pre-orders for the all-new ROG Zephyrus Duo, the world’s first 16-inch dual-screen OLED gaming laptop. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor and paired with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU running at 135W TGP, enabling flagship gaming and content creation. This ultra-premium machine is housed in a CNC-milled aluminum chassis with a stunning Stellar Grey colorway and comes complete with a detachable magnetic keyboard to keep users gaming and creating wherever life takes them.

The world’s first 16" dual-screen gaming laptop

The Zephyrus Duo is the world’s first 16-inch dual-screen gaming laptop. Boasting two 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, with over 21 inches of total diagonal screen space available on one laptop, the Duo reimagines what a portable personal workstation is capable of. Both panels offer a 0.2ms response time, paired with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the main screen supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®, bringing crisp motion and nearly zero ghosting in games. With 1100 nits of peak HDR brightness and a VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000 certification, HDR games and content looks spectacular. For the creators out there, a color accuracy of Delta E < 1i and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space offers twin professional-grade screens right out of the box.

Particular attention has also been paid to the detachable magnetic keyboard. It can be used as a standard laptop keyboard, but it is also fully removable and can be used wirelessly via Bluetooth® in any of the Zephyrus Duo’s multiple operating modes. Despite an ultra-thin 5.1mm profile, it features a deep 1.7mm key travel that is in line with premium gaming laptops. An ultra-large touchpad, expanded from the previous generation’s half-and-half layout, allows for seamless navigation and multi-touch functionality, no matter how the Zephyrus Duo is being used.

Unparalleled flexibility

With a 90° kickstand and 320° rotation on the hinge, the Zephyrus Duo supports five dedicated operation modes. Dual Screen Mode leverages the kickstand and removes the keyboard to give users an instant multi-monitor experience, with no dongles or cables required. Laptop Mode is a standard 16-inch laptop setup, with the keyboard right below the main screen, perfect for gaming and simple productivity tasks. Sharing Mode sets the Duo flat at 180°, letting each screen sit facing a meeting member for quick collaboration in large groups. Book Mode sets both screens in the portrait orientation, perfect for applications like web browsers and coding tools where you need more than a few lines visible at any one time. Tent Mode sets the screens up high and has the hinge forming an A-frame, allowing two people to play games together. The Zephyrus Duo reinvents what’s possible in a laptop form factor.

Flagship power

The Zephyrus Duo features the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor, a 16-core, 32-thread multitasking monster that can easily handle any application or AAA game. Paired with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU with a max TGP of 135W, the Zephyrus Duo is an excellent machine for hardcore gamers and creators alike. This flagship GPU offers the latest gaming and AI features, including DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and 4th Gen ray-tracing cores. With this much muscle, gamers can ramp up resolution, texture, and fidelity in all the latest games.

All this power is kept under control thanks to the latest ROG Intelligent Cooling technologies, with some cutting-edge advancements specific to the dual-screen design. The Zephyrus Duo features a completely redesigned motherboard paired with a larger custom vapor chamber. With no keyboard vents for air intake, the dual fans were redesigned to enhance internal airflow and keep surface mounted components across the motherboard cool. Combined with a dedicated graphite sheet that covers 100% of the CPU and GPU, together all these improvements can help to unleash the best possible performance, provides a smooth user experience that suits modern-day multi-screen behaviors.

Ultra-premium design

As a true flagship gaming laptop, the Zephyrus Duo looks just as premium as its spec list. Housed in a CNC-milled aluminum chassis that perfectly captures the ultra-premium Zephyrus aesthetic without sacrificing structural rigidity, it sports a brand-new Stellar Grey colorway that's sure to turn heads. In addition, the 2026 Zephyrus Duo features an all-new Slash Lighting array, this time featuring 35 discrete zones to offer even more customization and personalization options. Encased in a precision-crafted glass enclosure, the Zephyrus Duo’s Slash Lighting system represents the next evolution of the iconic Zephyrus style.

Availability

Zephyrus DUO will be available from the ASUS Online Store and our retail partners for pre-order with more available at launch.

Pre-Order Options

Press Contacts

ASUS USA PR Team: asuspr_usa@asus.com

Notes to Editors

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

SPECIFICATIONSii

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo (GX651)

Model name GX651AR-DB96 GX651AX-DB96 MSRP $4,499.99 $5,499.99 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Display Dual 16” ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, 16:10, 3K, 0.2ms, 120hz, DCI-P3 100%, Peak 1100 nits, supports VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 1000, Delta E <1iii CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 386H processor GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070Ti Laptop GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU Memory 32GB LPDDR5X-8533 onboard memory Storage 1TB PCIe® 5.0 Performance SSD I/O Ports 1 x DC-in Jack 1 x HDMI® 2.1 FRL 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 2 x Thunderbolt™4 Type-C® with DisplayPort™ 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 support 1 x Audio combo jack 1 x SD card reader (UHS-II) Keyboard Bluetooth® wireless keyboard, One-zone RGB backlight Wireless WiFi 7, Bluetooth® 6.0 Audio 2 x tweeters 4 x woofers Battery 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Adapter 250W Dimension 35.5 x 24.6 x 1.99 ~ 2.49 cm (13.98" x 9.69" x 0.78" ~ 0.98") Weight 2.82 Kg (6.22 lbs)

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About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

i Average tested result in MyASUS/Armoury Crate Splendid Display P3 and sRGB color gamut: Delta E < 1, +/- 0.5, and may vary by specification. Please note that the actual performance also may vary under different test procedures, equipment and patterns.

ii Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

Press Inquiries

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com

https://www.asus.com/

48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=cx-6_rzHTLw