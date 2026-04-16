World’s Top Data Technology Innovators Honored in 7th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and solutions in the global data technology market, today announced the winners of its 7th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in data technology solutions across the globe.

The data technology market continues to surge forward at an unprecedented pace, fueled by the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, real-time analytics and cloud-native architectures. As organizations increasingly rely on data to power mission-critical operations and strategic decision-making, global data creation is projected to exceed 220 zettabytes by 2026. At the same time, enterprises are accelerating investments in AI-driven data platforms, automation and DataOps frameworks to unlock faster insights, strengthen governance and drive measurable business outcomes.

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards program is one of the industry’s most competitive and respected global recognition platforms, highlighting the companies and solutions shaping the future of the data economy. The 7th annual program attracted thousands of nominations from organizations worldwide, reflecting the explosive growth and strategic importance of data technologies spanning analytics, infrastructure, DataOps, AI, storage, observability and real-time intelligence.

“We are entering a new era where data platforms are no longer just systems of record—they are becoming systems of intelligence,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “With the rise of AI-native architectures and agentic workflows, organizations are moving beyond dashboards and static insights toward autonomous decision-making and real-time action. Our 2026 Data Breakthrough Award winners are leading this transformation, building the infrastructure and intelligence layers that will define the next generation of data-driven enterprises.”

The Data Breakthrough Awards program evaluates nominations from leading companies and startups worldwide, with winners selected based on a range of criteria including innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and overall impact on the data technology ecosystem.

The 2026 Data Breakthrough Award winners include:

Data Management

Data Management Platform of the Year: MariaDB

Data Catalog Solution of the Year: Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware

Data Mastering Solution of the Year: Syncari

Data Management Innovation of the Year: EnterpriseDB

Data Management Company of the Year: CONTEXT

Data Observability

Data Observability Solution of the Year: Grafana

Data Observability Platform of the Year: Riverbed

Data Analytics

Predictive Analytics Solutions of the Year: Guidewire

Data Visualization Solution of the Year: Lloyds Banking Group

Real-Time Analytics Innovation Award: dataPARC

Real-Time Analytics Platform of the Year: Snowplow

Data Analytics Solution of the Year: Dremio

Overall Data Analytics Platform of the Year: TP

Overall Data Analytics Company of the Year: MathCo

Data Privacy and Security

Data Security Solution of the Year: Commvault

Data Security Platform of the Year: Keepit

Open Source

Data Access Solution of the Year: Vcinity

Overall Open Source Data Solution Provider of the Year: NetApp Instaclustr

Data Integration and Warehousing

Data Integration Solution of the Year: BBI

Data Integration Platform of the Year: Safe Software

Data Integration Innovation of the Year: DataBee, A Comcast Company

Hardware

Semiconductor Product of the Year: Rambus, Rambus DDR5 RDIMM 8000

Data Center Solution of the Year: Credo

Data Storage

Flash Storage Solution of the Year: Phison, Pascari enterprise SSDs

Object Storage Solution of the Year: Qumolo, Qumulo Cloud Data Platform

Data Backup Solution of the Year: ExaGrid

DataOps

DataOps Platform of the Year: DataOps.Live

DataOps Company of the Year: BetaNXT

Industry Applications

Data Solution of the Year – Marketing: Azira

Data Solution of the Year – Retail: Simbe Robotics

Data Solution of the Year – Insurance: Majesco

Data Solution of the Year – Healthcare: Redpoint Global

Data Solution of the Year – Real Estate: Altus Group

Data Solution of the Year – Research: Starfish Storage

Data Solution of the Year – Finance: Arcesium

Data Solution of the Year – Industrial: The Modern Data Company

Data Solution of the Year – Legal: Confidencial.io

Data Solution of the Year – Human Resources: ADP

Data Solution of the Year – Education: Entrinsik

Industry Leadership

Best Use of AI in Data Tech: EDITED

Data Technology CEO of the Year: Susan Odle, CEO, StorMagic

Data Intelligence Platform of the Year: Cherre

Overall Data Technology Platform of the Year: Hammerspace

Overall Data Technology Company of the Year: VAST Data

About Data Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.