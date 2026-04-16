ExaGrid Named “Data Backup Solution of the Year” in 7th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, today announced that ExaGrid® , the leader in Tiered Backup Storage, has been selected as winner of the “Data Backup Solution of the Year” award in the 7th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program.

ExaGrid addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing modern enterprises: how to securely store and rapidly recover growing volumes of backup data in an era of escalating ransomware threats. Its Tiered Backup Storage architecture is purpose-built to deliver both performance and protection, without the tradeoffs typically found in traditional storage approaches.

At the core of the solution is a front-end disk cache, known as the Landing Zone, which enables fast backups and near-instant restores using data in its native, undeduplicated format. Behind it, a separate, non-network-facing Repository Tier (with a tiered air gap) stores deduplicated data for long-term retention, dramatically reducing storage costs while enhancing security through immutability and delayed delete policies.

Building on this foundation, ExaGrid has introduced Auto Detect & Guard as part of its AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery. This capability continuously monitors delete activity, learns normal usage patterns, and flags anomalies in real time. When suspicious behavior is detected, the system automatically extends retention policies to prevent data loss—providing both an early warning system and a critical safeguard against malicious or unauthorized deletion.

Together, these breakthrough innovations give organizations a powerful combination of speed, efficiency and resilience, ensuring that backup data remains both accessible and protected when it matters most.

“It’s no secret that ransomware attacks are pervasive, disrupting organizations both operationally and financially. Ensuring the security of data is crucial, and the two key measures to achieve this are air-gapping and immutability. So we built our solution with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone and a separate Repository Tier to contain all retention data,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “Thank you to Data Breakthrough for this meaningful award. Our solution offers organizations increased readiness for ransomware attacks, and we’ll continue to help them with increasing their readiness, prevention, detection/response, and recovery.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards program is one of the industry’s most competitive and respected global recognition platforms, highlighting the companies and solutions shaping the future of the data economy. The 7th annual program attracted thousands of nominations from leading organizations worldwide, reflecting the explosive growth and strategic importance of data technologies spanning analytics, infrastructure, DataOps, AI, storage, observability and real-time intelligence.

“With ExaGrid, you don’t only get a disk, but also memory, bandwidth and processing power,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “ExaGrid offers the most comprehensive security of any backup storage solution along with a number of disaster recovery options for business continuity. This, along with continued breakthrough innovation, makes them our pick for ‘Data Backup Solution of the Year!’”

As organizations across every industry accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, the ability to capture, manage, analyze and operationalize data has become mission critical. Modern enterprises depend on advanced data platforms and intelligent infrastructure to drive faster decision-making, improve operational efficiency and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation. Data Breakthrough Award winners represent the companies and solutions delivering the technologies that make this transformation possible.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.