MariaDB Wins “Data Management Platform of the Year” Award in 7th Annual Data Breakthrough Awards Program

MILPITAS, Calif. and DUBLIN, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariaDB plc today announced that the MariaDB Enterprise Platform has been selected as winner of the “Data Management Platform of the Year” award in the 7th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

The MariaDB Enterprise Platform eliminates the complexity of fragmented data stacks by unifying transactional, analytical, and AI workloads within a single, hardened environment. This allows organizations to move away from 'stitching together' disparate systems and instead consolidate their mission-critical data infrastructure on a single, high-performance foundation.

MariaDB provides a robust, production-grade environment for the next generation of intelligent applications. By integrating native vector search, AI RAG and agent connectivity, MariaDB’s platform allows operational data and AI workloads to live in a single, high-performance system. This unified approach, combined with elastic serverless cloud scalability, enables the platform to handle the high-velocity requirements of autonomous agents while eliminating the latency and security risks associated with external data pipelines.

“The industry is moving past the AI experimentation phase and into the era of the agentic enterprise, where value creation at scale is the only metric that matters,” said Vikas Mathur, chief product officer, MariaDB plc. “MariaDB’s architecture is designed as a single, cohesive system – not a collection of loosely compatible parts – to ensure fast and reliable ingestion and querying of data across every use case. Winning ‘Data Management Platform of the Year’ validates MariaDB’s mission to provide the durable, high-velocity foundation enterprises need to move intelligent applications from a pilot phase into mission-critical production.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards program is one of the industry’s most competitive and respected global recognition platforms, highlighting the companies and solutions shaping the future of the data economy. The 7th annual program attracted thousands of nominations from leading organizations worldwide, reflecting the explosive growth and strategic importance of data technologies spanning analytics, infrastructure, DataOps, AI, storage, observability and real-time intelligence.

“With MariaDB, organizations can build AI applications that are faster, more reliable and easier to operate at scale,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “MariaDB Enterprise Platform delivers a single, integrated, AI-native data platform built for mission-critical workloads and the demands of modern AI applications. Customers benefit from one platform, one support relationship and a clear path to operating AI workloads in production. Congratulations to MariaDB for winning ‘Data Management Platform of the Year!’”

As organizations across every industry accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, the ability to capture, manage, analyze and operationalize data has become mission-critical. Modern enterprises depend on advanced data platforms and intelligent infrastructure to drive faster decision-making, improve operational efficiency and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation. Data Breakthrough Award winners represent the companies and solutions that deliver the technologies making this transformation possible.

This award follows MariaDB’s recent acquisition of GridGain , an in-memory computing leader, further strengthening MariaDB Enterprise Platform for low-latency and speed to support the requirements of the agentic enterprise.

About MariaDB

MariaDB seeks to eliminate the constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling organizations to reinvest in what matters most – rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. Enterprises can depend on a single complete hybrid database platform for all their needs, that can be deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical, hybrid and AI use cases. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS, Nokia, Red Hat, Samsung and VirginMedia O2 – MariaDB delivers customer value without the financial burden of legacy database providers. For more information, please visit mariadb.com .

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, DataOps, data management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.