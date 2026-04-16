Refresco Europe Partners with ISN® to Help Advance Contractor Oversight Across European Operations

DALLAS, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Refresco Europe , a global beverage solutions provider, selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will help Refresco Europe streamline contractor qualification, ongoing management processes, and align operations with contractor management best practices.

“Maintaining Refresco’s health and safety standards across a geographically diverse manufacturing footprint requires organised contractor oversight processes,” said Remy Wierenga, Group Safety Director at Refresco Europe. “ISNetworld helps us sustain a more unified approach to compliance verification to deliver greater consistency, transparency, and control across regions and sites.”

Why Did Refresco Europe Select ISNetworld?

Headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Refresco Europe operates an extensive network of beverage manufacturing facilities serving branded and retailer-owned products across multiple European markets. The scale and geographic distribution of Refresco’s sites requires structured contractor management processes supported by centralised verifiable contractor data.

To help support the implementation of Refresco’s contractor safety standards, the company needed a management platform capable of delivering structured data, automated workflows, and real-time compliance visibility. ISNetworld will be initially implemented in the United Kingdom, then Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Finland, and Poland, to help enable operational alignment while maintaining continuity across manufacturing facilities.

What Tools and Services Will Refresco Europe Leverage?

Refresco Europe will use a combination of ISNetworld’s contractor management tools and services to help support consistent governance controls and streamline qualification workflows.

Key ISNetworld tools and services Refresco plans to use include:

Review and Verification Services (RAVS™) Written Program Review to evaluate contractor health and safety documentation

to evaluate contractor health and safety documentation Insurance Certificate Review to verify coverage requirements

to verify coverage requirements UK Companies House Verification to confirm contractor corporate registration status in the United Kingdom

to confirm contractor corporate registration status in the United Kingdom Digital Acknowledgment Forms to ensure workers review and acknowledge Refresco’s HSE Contractor Handbook

to ensure workers review and acknowledge Refresco’s HSE Contractor Handbook Online Training Tool for individual worker training delivery and competency verification





“Centralized contractor data is foundational to helping reduce operational risk,” said David Bibby, Vice President of International Operations at ISN. “By standardising prequalification and compliance workflows, Refresco is reinforcing accountability and enhancing worker protections across its European manufacturing network.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About Refresco Europe

Refresco is the leading independent beverage solutions provider for preeminent global and local beverage brands, with production in North America, Europe, and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from carbonated soft drinks, juices, RTD teas and mineral waters to energy drinks, sports drinks, and plant-based beverages in carton, (Aseptic) PET, cans, and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand and environmental responsibilities. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 14,000 employees. For more information, please visit refresco.com .