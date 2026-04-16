Understanding Surrogacy: A Heartfelt Journey for Children Born Through IVF

Charleston, SC, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Little Bit of Science and a Whole Lot of Love, authored by Karrie Elida Johanna Smith, is a groundbreaking narrative designed for children born through surrogacy. This heartwarming book gently guides young readers through the intricate journey of their conception, explaining the science and love that made their birth possible. It addresses the reasons for choosing surrogacy, the selection of donors, and the vital roles played by medical professionals, all while maintaining an engaging and accessible tone.



Children will discover the beautiful process that brought them into the world, learning about the important roles of donors and the dedicated medical professionals who supported their journey. The book emphasizes the emotional aspects of surrogacy, showcasing that every decision was made with deep affection and care. Young readers will feel a sense of belonging as they understand their unique beginnings, fostering pride in their story.



Key themes include:

- The science behind surrogacy and IVF

- The emotional journey of families

- The roles of donors and medical staff

- Celebrating diversity in family structures

- Providing hope for families considering surrogacy



Karrie Elida Johanna Smith structures the narrative to make complex ideas simple and exciting, ensuring that children learn the real words of the IVF and pregnancy processes while maintaining excitement about their birth. A Little Bit of Science and a Whole Lot of Love serves as a beacon of hope for families, filling a significant gap in resources available for children born through these methods.



This engaging story is designed to be read aloud by adults to children, creating a shared experience that strengthens bonds and encourages open discussions about their origins. A Little Bit of Science and a Whole Lot of Love is a valuable addition to any family's library, celebrating the miracle of life and the power of love.



What unique stories will emerge from the hearts of families navigating this journey?



A Little Bit of Science and a Whole Lot of Love is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.





Media Contact: Karrie Elida Johanna Smith

Available for interviews: Author, Karrie Elida Johanna Smith

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