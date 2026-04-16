LAS VEGAS, NV, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - April 16, 2026 - -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has expanded its Thai and Chinese menu offerings with additional garlic and pepper sauce preparations, introducing new customization options and online ordering features for the signature dishes at its Las Vegas location.

The restaurant's menu expansion includes multiple protein variations of its garlic and pepper sauce dishes, with the Pork in Garlic and Pepper Sauce in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant now available as menu item 511 at $18.50. The dish consists of lean pork stir-fried with diced fresh garlic and ground white pepper, prepared using traditional wok cooking methods at high temperatures and served with steamed jasmine rice.

"We have expanded our garlic and pepper sauce offerings to provide more options for customers seeking traditional Thai preparations," said Alan Wong, head chef at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. "The new customization features allow diners to adjust spice levels from extra mild to extra hot and select from various protein options while maintaining traditional cooking methods."

The expanded menu now includes the Best Chicken in Garlic and Pepper Sauce in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, along with beef and vegetarian variations. Each dish can be customized with adjustable spice levels, brown rice substitution for an additional $1.00, or extra meat portions for $1.25. The restaurant has implemented a spice advisor system to help customers select appropriate heat levels for their preferences.

The garlic and pepper sauce preparations utilize stationary wok cooking at high temperatures, a method that characterizes traditional Thai cuisine. The dishes incorporate fresh garlic and white pepper as primary seasonings, with each order prepared individually upon request.

The menu expansion represents part of the restaurant's broader service offerings, which include appetizers, soups, salads, vegetarian dishes, fried rice, and stir-fried noodles from both Thai and Chinese culinary traditions. The establishment provides multiple ordering channels including online ordering, telephone orders, and in-person dining.

Online ordering capabilities have been added for the expanded menu items, with detailed ingredient information and customization options available at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/entrees/thai/511-pork-garlic-pepper-sauce. The digital platform allows customers to specify spice preferences, portion sizes, and rice options before placing orders for dine-in, takeout, or delivery service.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant operates in Las Vegas, offering Thai and Chinese cuisine through dine-in, takeout, and delivery services. The restaurant maintains a comprehensive menu featuring traditional preparations from both culinary traditions, with customizable options to accommodate various dietary preferences and spice tolerances. The establishment provides online ordering systems, gift certificates, and regular menu updates through its digital platforms.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

aw@kungfurestaurants.com

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103