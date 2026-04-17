CoinEx Presents RISING TIDE: High-Signal Night During Web3 Festival Week





HONG KONG, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 4th annual Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 approaches. CoinEx will co-host an exclusive side event “RISING TIDE: High-Signal Night” with ViaBTC, with Mercuryo and Global Fintech Institute (GFI) as sponsors.

In every market cycle, liquidity never disappears—it repositions into more efficient structures. This invite-only event is designed for key decision-makers across exchanges, mining, infrastructure, and capital. As part of the ViaBTC Group, CoinEx and ViaBTC will co-organize this event initiative, bringing together global builders, capital, and innovators for an evening of meaningful connection, industry dialogue, and high-quality collaboration opportunities.

Event Details

Date & Time: April 22, 2026 | 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM (HKT, UTC+8)

Venue: WATERMARK, Central Pier 7, Hong Kong

​RSVP: Please confirm via Luma



ViaBTC to Join CryptoFi Forum: Spotlight on RWA and Institutional Adoption

In addition to hosting RISING TIDE, ViaBTC will also participate in the CryptoFi Forum on April 19, 2026. At the forum, Jeff Ko, Chief Analyst at ViaBTC, will join a featured roundtable discussion.

Bringing a unique perspective from mining pool ecosystems and underlying infrastructure to explore how the RWA sector is reshaping asset liquidity, unlocking new capital efficiency, and creating new opportunities for institutions. As policymakers, academics, and industry leaders convene to discuss key themes including stablecoins and payments and RWA institutional adoption.

Event Details

Date & Time: April 19, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 17:00 PM (HKT, UTC+8)

Venue: Grand Hall, Lee Shau Kee Lecture Centre, The University of Hong Kong

RSVP: Please confirm via Luma



Strengthening the CoinEx Ecosystem and Global Presence

CoinEx continues to strengthen its global presence through active participation in major blockchain events worldwide. During Consensus Hong Kong 2026, CoinEx co-hosted Skyline Soirée with Kronos Research and ViaBTC, with support from Babylon Labs. This exclusive side event to deepen institutional engagement and accelerate industry growth. Throughout 2025, CoinEx maintained a strong presence at major industry events, including Coinfest Asia 2025, TOKEN2049, LABITCONF 2025, and the Singapore Tech Innovation Expo.

Established in 2017 and backed by ViaBTC’s strong technical foundation, CoinEx has consistently prioritized security, transparency, and long-term sustainability. As one of the earliest exchanges to release Proof of Reserves, CoinEx safeguards 100% of user assets. Today, CoinEx provides access to over 1100 cryptocurrencies. Its native token, CET, plays a central role within the ecosystem.

CoinEx has received multiple accolades from global and regional media, including Best Centralized Exchange, Most Professional Cryptocurrency Exchange, 2025 Best Staking Service Exchange, and Top Crypto Exchanges 2025 which further validates its industry leadership and commitment to excellence.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1100 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

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