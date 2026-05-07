CoinEx Completes April 2026 CET Repurchase and Burning, Reinforcing Transparency and Long-Term Commitment





HONG KONG, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx has officially completed its April 2026 CET repurchase and burning, continuing to execute its long-established token management mechanism with consistency and transparency. In an industry where trust is built through verifiable actions rather than promises, CoinEx’s monthly repurchase and burning program reflects a long-term approach to token value and sustainability.

Repurchase and Burning details :

CoinEx has completed the repurchase of 12,664,934.85 CET and permanently burned the entire amount, valued at approximately USD$372,007.24, as part of its transparent, rule-based mechanism designed to strengthen long-term trust within the community.

To date, CoinEx has repurchased a total of 2,386,254,343.36 CET, with 7,467,234,398.21 CET burned and 2,493,474,969.96 CET remaining.

Transparency Backed by Consistent Execution

Since introducing its permanent CET repurchase and burning mechanism in 2021, transparency remains central to CoinEx’s philosophy. All repurchase and burning data are publicly disclosed, allowing users to track and verify each cycle.

For CoinEx continuous, rule-based execution, allocates 20% of daily trading fee income to repurchase CET, which is then permanently burned at the end of each month. This model reflects a key principle: lasting value is built through consistency, not volatility.

Building a Resilient Ecosystem

As the native token of the CoinEx ecosystem, CET continues to play an essential role across trading, incentives, and platform services. The repurchase and burning mechanism not only enhances scarcity but also supports the long-term health of the ecosystem.

Guided by its core values of transparency, security, and long-term development, CoinEx remains committed to building a stable and user-centric crypto environment.

For more information, please visit CoinEx CET Page.

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

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