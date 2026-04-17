Driven by Scenarios. United for Growth. | 2026 EXEED AiMOGA Global Delivery Ceremony Set to Open

BEIJING, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, AiMOGA Robotics will appear alongside EXEED automotive ecosystem, demonstrating the integration between robotics technologies and intelligent vehicle systems. As robots become an extension of the automotive ecosystem, new possibilities for future intelligent scenarios will be explored.





The AiMOGA Global Unveiling will officially introduce new robots and a comprehensive product matrix, presenting a diversified portfolio including humanoid robots and robotic dogs. The event will highlight AiMOGA’s expanding capabilities across multiple scenarios and its pathway toward industrialization.

As an explorer of high-end technology and intelligent mobility, EXEED is committed to driving the evolution of future mobility ecosystems through cutting-edge technologies. Over the past year, embodied intelligence has emerged as a central focus across global technology and industry. As breakthroughs continue in large language models, perception systems, and motion control, the robotics industry is rapidly evolving from technical exploration toward real-world deployment. Increasingly, companies are focusing on how robots can operate in public services, commercial environments, and industrial support scenarios.

Amid this transition, AiMOGA Robotics has consistently advanced its development through a scenario-driven approach, focusing on real-world needs and scalable deployment. Leveraging the parent company Chery’s long-standing strengths in manufacturing systems, supply chain capabilities, and global operations, EXEED AiMOGA robots have now been deployed across more than 30 countries and regions, covering over 100 real-world application scenarios. These include automotive showrooms, government services, traffic management, and public reception environments.

Among these, the expansion into public service scenarios stands out as particularly representative. Traffic police robots are being deployed from Wuhu to multiple cities nationwide, extending further into specialized use cases such as school safety zones. At the same time, AiMOGA robots are being explored in high-speed rail stations, government service centers, and libraries, continuously refining capabilities in guidance, Q&A, explanation, and interaction. Each real-world deployment is driving iterative upgrades in both product design and technical capability.

In April 2026, AiMOGA Robotics will present its latest product matrix and phased achievements at both the Beijing Auto Show and its AiMOGA Global Unveiling. EXEED warmly invites global partners to join this milestone event and explore new possibilities for bringing robotics into real-world scenarios and scalable industrial deployment.

Company: EXEED International

Email: lixueting@mychery.com

Website: https://www.exeedinternational.com/

Tel: 008619965395728

Position: Brand Manager

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b60d323-e0f7-41b1-a22d-3a9d569cce58