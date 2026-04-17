Toobit Expands High-Yield Earn Series with 28.88% APR on Ethereum





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its ETH Fixed Earn campaign, delivering one of the market's most competitive returns on Ethereum.

This initiative follows the successful rollout of several high-yield earning products, including recent 28.88% APR offers on stablecoins and 18.88% APR on Bitcoin.

The upcoming campaign features a three-day term, designed for traders seeking to maximize returns on their ETH holdings within a short timeframe. Due to the high-yield nature of this event, subscription is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Subscription period: April 21, 2026, 10 AM UTC – April 24, 2026, 10 AM UTC

Asset: ETH

Term: 3 days

APR: 28.88%

Toobit provides two primary paths for traders to grow their portfolios through the Earn ecosystem:

Fixed Earn: Assets are locked for a set period to secure a guaranteed interest rate. Principal and interest are automatically credited to the trader's Spot Account upon maturity.

Flexible Earn: Traders can subscribe or redeem assets at any time without a lock-up period, providing liquidity while generating yield.

Traders can monitor active assets and total earnings in real-time through the Earn account dashboard on the Toobit web platform or mobile app.

The second quarter of 2026 has seen Ethereum solidify its role as a core institutional asset, with nearly 30% of the total circulating supply, or approximately 36 million ETH, now locked in staking protocols.

While standard on-chain staking yields have stabilized between 2.7% and 3.5%, the demand for yield-bearing exposure continues to climb. This trend is evidenced by the launch of the first staking-enabled ETH ETFs earlier this year.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddfd7f0f-560a-42e3-beb9-8a1db85b3a44