Toobit Opens 30% APR Fixed Earn Opportunity for XRP Holders





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today unveils a new high-yield XRP subscription within its Earn series, offering an industry-leading 30% APR.

This limited-time subscription follows the successful rollout of several high-utility Earn products, including recent double-digit yield offers on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL).

XRP Fixed Earn Highlights

APR: 30%

Term: 3 days (Fixed)

Campaign period: May 5, 2026, 10 AM UTC — May 8, 2026, 10 AM UTC

Total capacity: 14,300 XRP

The XRP Fixed Earn product allows traders to maximize short-term returns on major-cap assets. By subscribing to the 3-day plan, holders secure a guaranteed yield outpacing market averages. At maturity, principal and interest are automatically credited to the trader's Spot Account.

Due to the 30% APR and limited 14,300 XRP cap, subscriptions are first-come, first-served. Traders can access the subscription via the Toobit website or the latest version of the Toobit app.

As of early 2026, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) has set a new adoption record with total activated wallets surpassing 8.1 million, a steady 3.39% increase in just the first quarter of the year. This on-chain growth is mirrored by a surge in institutional confidence; 25% of institutional investors now plan to add XRP to their portfolios this year.

Furthermore, the newly launched XRP spot ETFs have already captured over $1.44 billion in cumulative inflows, signaling a shift in XRP's narrative from a speculative asset to a core institutional-grade instrument for global liquidity and cross-border settlements.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52956c6a-8763-4a57-99ff-78981a9a4192