Toobit's April $150K Copy Trading Campaign Launches with New Streak Rewards





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the April edition of its copy trading campaign. It features a 150,000 USDT prize pool and introduces a shift toward rewarding consistent participation through a new streak-based incentive system.

Running from April 17 to May 8, 2026, the campaign supports both followers and experienced Lead Traders. This month features a record 15 USDT entry bonus for registration, the highest starting incentive in the series to date.

The April challenge departs from randomized lucky draws to focus on streak-building. Participants earn escalating rewards for maintaining an active market presence over two, five, seven, and ten consecutive days. To lower entry barriers, Toobit has also implemented a safety net covering 20% to 100% of a first copy trade loss, capped at 100 USDT in Trial Funds.

Beyond consistency, the campaign rewards participants who scale. A 25,000 USDT pool offers tiered bonuses based on volume, starting at 10 USDT for 200 USDT in volume and reaching 150 USDT for those surpassing the 30,000 USDT milestone.

Lead Traders receive similar focus. New Lead Traders earn a 50 USDT reward upon generating 500 USDT in volume, with tiered performance bonuses topping out at 1,000 USDT for those surpassing 1,000,000 USDT in total volume.

To participate, traders must register on the campaign page. For a comprehensive breakdown of activity tiers and eligibility requirements, full details are available on the official announcement page.

Copy trading and automated social trading protocols have seen a 42% year-over-year increase in monthly active users as of March 2026. Furthermore, exchange-led copy trading volumes now account for nearly 18% of total global futures turnover. This shift underscores a growing demand for platforms that provide structured, strategy-driven environments for retail participants.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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