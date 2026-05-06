Toobit Confirms 100%+ Asset Backing in Latest Hacken Proof of Reserves Report





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the publication of its latest Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, independently verified by Hacken.

The comprehensive assessment by Hacken confirms that Toobit maintains a collateral ratio of over 100% across all in-scope digital assets, including BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC. This independent audit verifies a safe 1:1+ backing for every trader deposit, with findings confirming a reserve surplus that ensures all trader liabilities are fully over-collateralized.

In addition, the verification process validated the individual balances of over 640,000 accounts. This was achieved by cross-referencing internal data against legal documentation and official statements from third-party institutional custodians to ensure the highest level of accuracy.

To provide full transparency, Hacken employed a multi-stage methodology focused on three key stages. First, auditors performed a Proof of Liabilities by verifying the total balances of over 600,000 liability holders to ensure an accurate representation of client deposits.

The second stage involved Asset Verification, where auditors compared total reserve balances against the client liability report to confirm full coverage. Finally, the process included Operational Oversight to review information flow and custodial reporting, ensuring all data remained authentic and unaltered.

In tandem with these audit results, Toobit has launched an upgraded Proof of Reserves page, moving beyond static reporting to a dynamic transparency model. This hub enables traders to monitor live reserve ratios for major tokens and access historical audit data through a user-friendly interface.

Central to this portal is the integration of Merkle tree technology. By consolidating trader balances into a singular, secure Merkle root hash, Toobit provides a transparent, tamper-proof method for individuals to verify that their specific account balance was included in the audit. This cryptographic proof ensures accountability while maintaining privacy for all traders.

The full audit report is available for public review. Detailed documentation regarding the audit scope, methodology, and technical findings can be found on Hacken's official website.

Cryptocurrency exchanges have entered a maturation phase driven by independent verification. Industry leaders maintain reserve coverage ratios between 124% and 125%, far exceeding the 100% safety benchmark. As frameworks like MiCA intensify supervision, long-term operational stability is defined by "compliance by design," integrating Proof of Reserves and transparent disclosures into core infrastructure.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram



Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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