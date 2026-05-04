Toobit Backs Futures Traders with $100K Protection Fund, Featuring 0% Slippage and First-Trade Protection





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a major support initiative for futures traders. Running from May 4 to May 31, 2026, the campaign introduces three layers of protection, covering first-trade losses, slippage gaps, and liquidation recovery, backed by a 100,000 USDT support fund.

Toobit's 100,000 USDT fund handles market uncertainty in the background, allowing traders to stay focused on their strategies while the exchange provides a financial cushion. This comprehensive framework begins with first-trade protection, where new participants are eligible for up to 500 USDT in Futures Position Vouchers if their initial futures trade ends in a loss.

To ensure traders receive their intended entry prices, the fund also supports a zero-slippage guarantee on 20 major pairs. If the gap between the filled price and the real-time price reaches 0.01% or higher, traders can apply for compensation.

Finally, the initiative includes liquidation recovery support, providing daily compensation of up to 5,000 USDT in Trial Funds for accounts that experience liquidations above 20 USDT during the campaign period.

Traders are required to register on the official campaign page to activate these protections. For full eligibility details, visit the Toobit announcement page.

As of Q2 2026, the cryptocurrency derivatives market stands as the dominant force in the digital economy, with volumes reaching a record $18.63 trillion, nearly 10 times that of the spot market.

However, this rapid growth has been accompanied by heightened intraday volatility, contributing to a 15% year-over-year increase in liquidation events for retail traders. Furthermore, slippage in these fast-moving markets can cost active traders an average of 1.2% in potential returns annually.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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