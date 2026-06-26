Toobit Introduces Zero Fees for Spot Trading





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces zero-fee trading across selected spot pairs. Running from June 26 through September 26, 2026, this lowers the cost of every transaction across these markets.

This structure benefits high-frequency traders, arbitrageurs, and those who frequently rebalance their portfolios. These traders rely on thin margins, and removing fee overhead allows them to capture value from smaller price movements that would otherwise be eroded by commission costs.

Typically, fees on Toobit Spot pairs range from 0.0750% to 0.0125% for makers and 0.1000% to 0.0375% for takers, depending on a trader's VIP level. In these transactions, a "maker" is a trader who adds liquidity to the order book by placing limit orders, while a "taker" is a trader who removes liquidity by matching existing orders.

By eliminating these costs for selected pairs, Toobit shifts the economics of trading directly to the traders. For an active trader moving a monthly volume of $1,000,000, standard taker fees could typically cost between $375 and $1,000. By trading these pairs at zero cost, traders retain that full amount as capital rather than paying it out in commissions.

In the 2026 digital asset market, the focus on cost-efficient trading has intensified as participants navigate a maturing ecosystem where liquidity is a critical performance factor. Transaction costs are a primary concern; total roundtrip costs for retail investors can be as high as 6.45% depending on the platform, and standard trading commissions typically range from 0.01% to 0.20% per trade.

These cumulative costs can erode the net returns of active traders over time. By eliminating maker and taker fees on selected pairs, Toobit enables traders to retain more of their capital, directly increasing their profit potential on every position.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides deep liquidity, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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