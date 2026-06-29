Toobit Earn Adds 60% APR on DOGE





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a limited-time opportunity for traders to earn 60% APR on Dogecoin (DOGE) through its Fixed Earn program.

This campaign runs from June 30, 2026, at 10:00 UTC to July 3, 2026, at 10:00 UTC. It provides an increase over the standard 0.5% Flexible Earn rate currently offered.

To participate, traders can subscribe on Toobit Earn. For comprehensive details on subscription mechanics and full terms of service, please visit the official Toobit announcement page.

Following a successful series of high-yield campaigns on Toobit Earn, this DOGE initiative joins recent 36% to 60% APR offerings for SOL, XLM, NEAR, and TON that have consistently seen rapid sell-outs due to high trader demand.

Toobit Earn offers a versatile suite of tools that integrate into the Toobit ecosystem, ensuring that traders can manage their portfolios and capture market-leading yields. These include:

Fixed Earn allows traders to lock their assets for a set period to enjoy a higher, guaranteed interest rate, with both principal and earned interest credited to their Spot Account at maturity.

For those who prioritize liquidity, Flexible Earn offers interest-earning potential with no lock-up period, allowing traders to subscribe or redeem their crypto at any time.

Originally created as a lighthearted alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin has become a global phenomenon with an active community. Its rapid transaction speeds and low fees make it a practical choice for micro-payments and community rewards, while its unique inflationary model adds approximately 5 billion new coins annually to sustain its utility for tipping and everyday commerce.

Market data for the first half of 2026 underscores Dogecoin's broad market adoption. In March 2026, the SEC and CFTC jointly classified Dogecoin as a digital commodity, providing regulatory clarity that reinforces the asset's standing alongside U.S.-listed spot Dogecoin ETFs.

Throughout 2026, the asset has maintained high liquidity, with daily trading volumes often exceeding $800 million. As of June 2026, Dogecoin maintains a circulating supply of approximately 154.8 billion tokens, reinforcing its status as a staple for diversified portfolios.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides deep liquidity, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f17502e5-ba51-42d6-917a-1bcda9ff1b66