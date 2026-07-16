Toobit Adds Trailing Stop to Futures Trading

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of trailing stop for its futures trading platform.

Trailing stop on Toobit Futures allows traders to automate their exit strategies by tracking market movements and triggering orders based on predefined price retracement thresholds, removing the need for manual monitoring. It also allows traders to customize two primary parameters:

Callback rate: Defines the percentage of price retracement required to trigger the order.

Activation price: An optional threshold that enables the trailing function only once a specific price level is reached.

To understand how this functions, consider a trader holding a long position in BTC/USDT at 70,000 USDT. By setting a 1% callback rate, the system tracks the market's highest price point in real-time. If the price climbs to 75,000 USDT and subsequently retraces by 1% (falling to 74,250 USDT), the trailing stop triggers an order to secure the position.

This mechanism ensures that as the market moves in the trader's favor, the exit threshold dynamically follows the price action, capturing gains without requiring manual adjustments to a static stop-loss level.

The importance of dynamic risk management is underscored by the scale of the derivatives market, where trading volume in the first quarter of 2026 alone reached $18.63 trillion. In these fast-moving markets, failure to manage risk effectively carries heavy consequences, with over 70% of retail traders suffering net financial losses, often driven by the inability to close positions during volatility. Trailing stop mitigates these risks by ensuring exit thresholds move in tandem with favorable price action.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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