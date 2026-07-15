Toobit Brings $100K Rewards to Telegram Mini App





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, announces the launch of a 100,000 USDT Lucky Drops reward campaign on Telegram, bringing interactive trading opportunities directly to its community.

Running until August 3, 2026, the event encourages traders to engage with the exchange through a series of simple, high-reward tasks. To participate and secure rewards, traders must complete three tasks:

Join the campaign on the Telegram Mini App to claim initial rewards. Earn additional rewards by depositing at least 30 USDT and reaching a trading volume of 500 USDT or more. Share your referral link to bring friends on board. To qualify for withdrawals, you must invite 3 friends and ensure each successfully links their Toobit Account. Once these requirements are met, rewards are deposited directly into your Spot Account.





Detailed instructions regarding task completion, referral mechanics, and withdrawal requirements are available on the official announcement page.

The campaign operates within the Toobit Mini App, where traders manage their activities inside the Telegram ecosystem. By leveraging the TON blockchain, the Mini App allows traders to track their progress and participate in referral programs without leaving their primary chat environment.

This initiative builds on Toobit Gifts, which allows traders to send and receive cryptocurrency instantly within Telegram. Once received, it is credited immediately to the trader's Spot Account.

The cryptocurrency market in 2026 has increasingly shifted toward social-integrated infrastructure, with Telegram serving as a primary hub for digital asset activity. Telegram Mini Apps have emerged as a dominant category, with utility-focused apps expanding at a rate of 15% monthly.

With over 1 billion monthly active users, Telegram now provides a "super-app" environment where trading tools and blockchain-based loyalty programs are reaching mainstream adoption. Finance and crypto platforms account for nearly 20% of ad volume within these ecosystems, as the integration of the TON blockchain removes traditional barriers to entry for traders.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62de6214-ea2f-4586-9a66-96e276bd4dac