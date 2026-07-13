Toobit VIPs Gain Daily Rewards Featuring Gold and BTC

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the latest edition of its VIP trading campaign.

Running from July 13, 2026 to July 27, 2026, this two-week event provides high-volume traders with a zero-loss lucky draw system packed with premium incentives, including gold and Bitcoin (BTC) as headline prizes.

The initiative breaks down into four paths, allowing participants to choose how they scale their rewards:

Activity 1: Traders can instantly claim a 100 USDT Futures Position Voucher upon signing up for the campaign.

Activity 2: Reaching milestone deposit tiers unlocks up to 6 total lucky draw entries starting from just 100 USDT, with guaranteed draws featuring major assets like gold, BTC, SOL, and USDT, along with VIP 3 Trial Passes and Position Vouchers.

Activity 3: Active participants can earn up to 8 lucky draw entries daily by meeting progressive daily futures trading volume milestones starting at 1,000 USDT. Every single draw is guaranteed to distribute a reward.

Activity 4: High-volume traders hitting cumulative futures volume milestones throughout the event can claim up to an additional 1,000 USDT in Bonuses.

To ensure accurate tracking, traders must register via the official campaign page. For complete entry rules, prize tiers, and terms, please review the full event guidelines on the official Toobit announcement page.

This campaign operates as an extension of Toobit VIP Program, a multi-tier framework scaling from VIP 1 to VIP 6 based on asset balances or 30-day trading volumes. Traders entering the program unlock competitive trading fee discounts alongside premium privileges, including high-yield Earn products with elevated APR, priority subscription limits on Launchpad, dedicated account managers, and lifestyle rewards like partnership merchandise. The program also features a VIP status migration system, allowing high-tier traders from other exchanges to easily bridge their existing volume metrics over to Toobit.

This campaign arrives as tiered incentive frameworks become a dominant driver of user retention across global financial and digital asset platforms, with over 56% of high-value consumers choosing platforms that offer tiered rewards and exclusive treatment for top-tier status over one-size-fits-all alternatives.

Furthermore, premium, milestone-based loyalty structures double the likelihood of sustained user engagement while driving higher capital allocation from institutional and high-volume participants.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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