Toobit Backs AI Trading Opportunities with 100,000 USDT





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the start of a 100,000 USDT campaign pool running from July 14 to July 31, 2026, introducing loss protection for traders testing its newly integrated AI tools.

By accessing AI Trading Assistant, traders can use its AI trading opportunities feature to discover live market setups, secure a share of the prize pool, and test initial strategies with a built-in safety net. The event is organized into three activities:

Activity 1: The first 8,000 traders to place an eligible futures trade using an AI trading opportunities setup will secure a guaranteed 5 USDT upon verification.

Activity 2: Traders can test strategy parameters without baseline financial risk. If the initial trade results in a loss, the position is eligible for 100% loss compensation up to 100 USDT, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis once verified.

Activity 3: Traders who share a screenshot of an eligible active position and tag Toobit on X will receive 5 USDT from a dedicated community reward pool, with related events hosted via Gleam.



To participate, traders must register on the official campaign page. For full guidelines, terms of allocation, and step-by-step submission instructions, visit the detailed campaign rules on the Toobit announcement page.

The campaign leverages the infrastructure of AI Trading Assistant, which consolidates market analysis and automated entry into unified setups. The tool generates structured trade plans across short-term "Scalp" and structural "Swing" profiles, providing clear market direction, entry zones, take-profit targets, and stop-loss parameters. Traders can customize these setups using a dynamic risk-to-reward ratio slider. With one-click order functionality, the assistant directly bridges the gap between asset analysis and live futures positioning.

The focus on strategy testing comes as retail participation in automated crypto markets hits new milestones. The global crypto trading bot market reached an estimated $54.08 billion in 2026, driven by a 14% compound annual growth rate.

This momentum reflects a clear shift toward systematic trading, with AI-powered models capturing 38% of overall market preference as traders look to eliminate emotional bias and react to volatile market patterns in real time.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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