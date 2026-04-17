AI Processors Shift to System-Level Design with Alchip’s 3DIC Platform

Taipei, Taiwan, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI processor design shifts to systems level, Alchip Technologies says its 3DIC platform is driving more efficient development of next-generation AI and high-performance computing devices through flexible chiplet architectures and advanced packaging integration.

AI infrastructure is in a new phase of system-level complexity. Scaling performance depends on more than transistor density. It comes down to how efficiently multiple compute dies, memory stacks, and interconnect fabrics operate as a single system. Designers are balancing performance, bandwidth, power, thermals, and manufacturability—simultaneously.

Next-generation AI accelerators demand multi-terabyte-per-second memory bandwidth. Data movement consumes a growing share of total system power. Large monolithic dies face reticle limits, lower yields, and rising mask costs. Even traditional 2.5D approaches introduce interposer complexity, package size constraints, and limited flexibility for vertical integration.

Alchip’s 3.5D ASIC platform addresses these challenges with a system-level approach to heterogeneous integration. It partitions large SoCs into optimized chiplets across multiple process nodes. Compute dies scale on leading-edge technologies, while I/O and memory functions remain on cost-efficient nodes to improve yield, reduces cost, and accelerates deployment.

The platform combines horizontal chiplet scaling with selective vertical die stacking. This hybrid 3.5D architecture delivers higher interconnect density and significantly greater design flexibility than conventional approaches.

Alchip integrates this architecture with advanced packaging technologies including CoWoS®-S, CoWoS®-R, CoWoS®-L, and TSMC-SoIC®-X. The result is high-bandwidth, low-latency die-to-die connectivity that supports multi-terabyte-per-second aggregate throughput. The platform is currently delivering up to 3–5x higher interconnect density using 30-40% less energy per bit at a lower latency of up to 35%.

The platform co-designs die placement, heat dissipation, and power delivery to improve efficiency. Shorter vertical power paths and optimized power delivery networks enhance performance. Integrated thermal strategies support advanced data center cooling approaches.

The 3DIC platform also provides a unified design and integration flow across silicon, packaging, and system layers. This reduces development friction and allows designers to focus on workload optimization rather than infrastructure integration.

“AI innovation no longer happens at the chip level alone. It’s fast moving to the system level,” said Johnny Shen, Chairman, CEO and President of Alchip Technologies. “Our 3DIC platform gives customers the flexibility to architect around their workloads while we manage the complexity of integration, packaging, and production.”

Alchip’s 3DIC platform is ideal for hyperscale cloud providers, AI accelerator startups, and HPC system companies developing custom silicon. A typical configuration may include multiple compute chiplets on advanced nodes, I/O dies on mature nodes, and HBM stacks within a single package. Systems are now reaching multi-kilowatts powers levels.

The ASIC platform extends the company’s long-standing leadership in advanced-node ASIC design and 2.5D/3DIC integration.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global High-Performance Computing and AI infrastructure ASIC provider of IC and packaging design, and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWoS packaging, chiplet design, and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment device, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.alchip.com

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