Alchip Appoints Freddy Engineer Chief Business Officer and North America General Manager

Taipei, Taiwan, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies today announced the appointment of Mr. Freddy Engineer as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and General Manager of Alchip North America. In this role, Mr. Engineer will lead the company’s global business growth strategy while accelerating expansion of the U.S. market.

In his new capacity, Mr. Engineer will oversee worldwide sales and lead the North America Business Unit. His mandate includes expanding customer relationships, strengthening go-to-market execution, and aligning global teams to support the growing demand for the company’s high-performance custom ASIC solutions.

“Freddy brings a unique blend of technology insight, global sales leadership, and deep customer engagement,” said Johnny Shen, Chairman, CEO and President of Alchip. “His experience across the data center ecosystem will help accelerate our global growth and strengthen our position with hyperscalers and cloud infrastructure innovators.”

Mr. Engineer brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the data center, communications, and cloud infrastructure markets. Most recently, he served as GM of the Semi-Custom Silicon Business at NVIDIA, where he led global business development initiatives for cloud service providers, hyperscalers, and communications customers.

Prior to NVIDIA, he spent approximately 25 years at Xilinx, Inc. holding several senior leadership positions, including Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Data Center Business. During his tenure, Mr. Engineer built and scaled Xilinx’s data center organization, strengthening strategic partnerships with Tier-1 hyperscalers and other key customers.

Mr. Engineer’s background in global sales, strategic accounts, and field applications engineering positions him to bridge technology strategy with customer needs as demand for Alchip’s ASIC from AI and data center enterprises continues to scale.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global High-Performance Computing and AI infrastructure ASIC provider of IC and packaging design, and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWoS packaging, chiplet design, and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment device, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.alchip.com