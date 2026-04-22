Alchip to Showcase Advanced AI ASIC Technologies at TSMC 2026 Technology Symposium

Santa Clara, California, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, Ltd., the high-performance AI and HPC ASIC leader, will showcase its latest technology advancements at the Partner Pavilion of the TSMC 2026 Technology Symposium in North America.

The company will highlight its continued progress at advanced nodes, including 3nm designs in production and a robust 2nm ecosystem supporting next-generation AI processors. It will also present its complete, proven 3DIC design platform and ongoing development programs.

The exhibit will feature Alchip’s growing leadership in chiplet-based architectures. This includes support for 3nm I/O chiplets, high-speed optical interconnect technologies, and early work on other advanced node test chip development.

Advanced packaging is a key focus in the semiconductor industry today and Alchip will demonstrate its 3DIC ecosystem readiness and production experience across multiple packaging technologies. These include CoWoS®-R and CoWoS®-S designs in production, along with CoWoS®-L, and SoIC®-X, -based implementations.

The company will also highlight capabilities in high-performance die-to-die interconnect IP, enabling high-bandwidth, energy-efficient AI system design.

Alchip will also participate in upcoming TSMC technology workshops in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global High-Performance Computing and AI infrastructure ASIC provider of IC and packaging design, and production services for companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D CoWoS packaging, chiplet design, and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, supercomputing, mobile communications, entertainment device, networking equipment, and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.alchip.com