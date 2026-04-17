Mitratech Legal Earns Top Recognition in Theorem’s Spring 2026 ELM Rankings

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech Legal Solutions, the trusted technology partner to more than 8,000 legal teams, including 70% of the Am Law 200 and 65% of the Fortune 100, today announced it has been named a Category Leader in Theorem's Spring 2026 Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) Featured Leadership report.

The company received six distinctions:

Leader – Enterprise ELM

Best Overall (Enterprise)

Best Business Partner

Best Meets Requirements

Top Platform

Magic Circle Distinction

This marks Mitratech’s sixth consecutive year of recognition in Theorem’s ELM rankings, based on verified customer feedback across product capability, implementation quality, customer support, and business partnership. The results reflect consistent performance across the full customer lifecycle, and continued investment in the areas legal teams rely on most, including connected workflows, platform depth, and practical, governance-ready AI.

“This recognition, from our customers and the industry, is the most valuable feedback we can receive,” said Chris Iconos, CEO, Mitratech Legal Solutions. “True advancement happens where technology acceleration goes hand-in-hand with intentional development, driven by deep subject matter expertise that converts generic AI into a specialized legal engine. Our focus remains on connecting workflows, unlocking data, and delivering contextual AI that keeps humans firmly in control, activating systems of record into systems of action.”

The Spring 2026 honors come as Mitratech continues to deepen its connected legal platform. Recent workflow integrations across document automation, case management, workflow automation, legal hold management, and matter management reflect the company's ongoing investment in making its solutions work harder together for customers. The goal isn't connectivity for its own sake; it's ensuring that legal teams can move from intake to resolution without leaving the platform.

These investments are part of a broader shift toward more intelligent, action-oriented legal operations. At the center of this shift is ARIES™, Mitratech’s embedded AI ecosystem — an intelligence layer built directly into the platform and governed by each enterprise’s system-of-record data. Rather than operating as a standalone tool, ARIES™ surfaces contextual insights, automates routine work, and orchestrates priority actions across the matter lifecycle, keeping legal teams firmly in control. These capabilities will be showcased in more depth next month at CLOC 2026 .

“The best partnerships show up in outcomes, not just service levels,” said Liz Lugones, Mitratech VP of Value Experience. “Our customers should always be able to point to real results, better visibility, tighter processes, and decisions they can defend. Our continued market recognition reflects that standard.”

About Mitratech Legal

Mitratech Legal is a technology provider for the modern enterprise, delivering automation and industry-leading solutions required to transform legal departments into high-velocity, AI-powered systems of action. By anchoring agentic technology alongside deep subject matter expertise, Mitratech enables both corporate legal teams and law firms to achieve higher productivity, cost savings, and scale. Learn more at Mitratech.com .

Media Contact:

Lauren Burnside

lauren.burnside@mitratech.com