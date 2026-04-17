MoneyFlare Offers Free AI Trading Bot for Crypto Trading to Make 24/7 Automated Trading Easy

LONDON, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto markets do not pause when investors log off. Prices can move late at night, on weekends, and during holidays, which is one reason demand for 24/7 automated trading continues to grow. Against that backdrop, MoneyFlare has recently launched a free AI trading bot for crypto trading, presenting the product as a lower-friction way for users to enter AI crypto trading and automated crypto trading without complex setup.

Rather than leading with abstract “AI” language, MoneyFlare’s public materials frame the product around usability. In its April 2 release, the company describes the bot as fully automated and says users do not need coding knowledge or complicated configuration to get started. The company’s About page similarly says the platform is designed to support trading with minimal manual setup.





How to Use MoneyFlare for 24/7 Automated Crypto Trading

Register an account and complete the basic setup.

New users who register will receive a real $10 reward and a $50 trial credit! Choose a trading plan and activate the system.

The company says users can select from pre-configured trading plans and activate automated trading with a simple start flow. According to the release, the bot then begins analyzing markets, placing trades, and monitoring positions under its automated model. Track account activity and daily results.

Once activated, the system continues running in the background while users monitor account updates and performance through the platform. MoneyFlare’s About page says the system is intended to make participation more accessible through algorithm-driven execution and a structured process.

This product launch also arrives during a week of stronger digital-asset flows. In its April 13 report, CoinShares said digital asset investment products saw US$1.1 billion of inflows, the largest weekly total since early January. The same report said trading volumes rose 13% week over week to US$21 billion, while Bitcoin-led products took in US$871 million. That kind of round-the-clock activity helps explain why automated tools remain attractive in crypto markets.

That is why MoneyFlare’s positioning feels timely. The platform is not asking users to become advanced discretionary traders first. Instead, it is trying to make AI crypto trading feel more operationally manageable from the beginning, especially for users who do not want to spend all day watching charts or adjusting rules by hand. This is a more practical message than simply claiming smarter technology; it speaks directly to the structure of the crypto market itself.

That makes transparency a real part of product credibility in this sector. A platform may attract attention with automation, speed, and convenience, but users still need to look at whether company information is publicly verifiable and whether marketing claims stay grounded. In that regard, MoneyFlare’s About page says the platform is operated by RICHMOND AI FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD, launched in 2023, and founded by Dr. Ming YANG. UK Companies House records list YANG, Ming, Dr as an active director of the company, which is registered under company number 13588994 and was appointed on 27 August 2021.

About MoneyFlare

According to the company’s official materials, MoneyFlare is positioned as an automated crypto trading platform built around advanced algorithms, market analysis, and risk control, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility for everyday users. As interest grows around keywords such as free AI trading bot for crypto trading, AI crypto trading bot, and 24/7 automated trading, the company is clearly aiming at a straightforward value proposition: helping more users participate in crypto markets without being overwhelmed by constant manual execution.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.