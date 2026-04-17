The DEEP, OVHcloud and Clever Cloud consortium is selected for the sovereign cloud for European institutions

Roubaix – April 17th 2026 – The consortium comprised of DEEP by POST Luxembourg Group, OVHcloud and Clever Cloud today announces that it has been selected by the European Commission as part of a major tender to provide sovereign cloud services to the institutions, bodies and agencies of the European Union.

This market, capped at a maximum of 180 millions euros over six years, is a key step in the practical implementation of the European digital sovereignty strategy.

A practical answer to sovereignty challenges and a standard of reference architecture for the European cloud

In a time of increased dependency on non-European technologies, this decision demonstrates the ability of three European organisations to offer competitive and practical solutions that provide technological performance and strategic control aligned with the Union’s core values. This multi-provider model also ensures technological and commercial resilience and avoids dependency on any one organisation.

A European consortium to serve Europe’s strategic autonomy

The consortium unites expert European players, collaborating to answer the most stringent requirements around sovereignty, security and performance.

Through the selection, OVHcloud is providing a standardized high-capacity cloud infrastructure with its OPCP platform, that is manageable and designed to scale rapidly and deliver massive compute resources with the unmatched ability to deploy and co-ordinate projects via OPCP Core.

Clever Cloud offers an advanced orchestration layer including PaaS, containerization and managed services, allowing for management, automation, and unification of complex environments. This approach makes hybrid architectures possible, combining public cloud, private and dedicated infrastructures with a high level of flexibility.

Last, DEEP not only brings its hosting capacities but also its expertise in the fields of cloud, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

A strong signal for Europe’s digital future

This framework raises the bar for sovereignty across Europe, showing how high-performance infrastructure and technological solutions can be deployed using native European organisations. It encourages the adoption of European standards while paving the way for more balanced competition in the Cloud and AI.

This selection also reflects a strict alignment with the European Commission’s Cloud Sovereignty Framework, which sets a high standard for strategic and legal control, European security and compliance, transparency over dependencies, technological openness and environmental performance.

Octave Klaba, CEO OVHcloud says: “I’m very pleased with the trust shown by the European Commission towards our consortium. This project proves there are robust alternatives in Europe, able to answer the highest standards. This decision also demonstrates that when European player unite their strengths they make a difference”

Quentin Adam, CEO Clever Cloud says: “We are very proud of being selected. It’s the result of an important collective work with OVHcloud and DEEP. We have built a robust solution, able to answer the requirements of the European institutions. What’s interesting here is that technological sovereignty isn’t simply a theoretical concept: it translates into actual infrastructure and platforms with players able to operate together at a production level. This is also proof that European organisations can cooperate effectively and drive progress across the entire ecosystem.”

Sébastien Genesca, Managing Director DEEP by POST Group concludes: “We thank the European Commission for the trust it has shown to our consortium. In collaboration with OVHcloud and Clever Cloud, we have achieved a demanding and fascinating solution with a common goal: building a sovereign cloud offer that brings the best of our technological expertise, while simultaneously sharing common and European values”.



About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global cloud player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1,6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

About DEEP by POST Luxembourg Group

DEEP is an entity of POST Telecom S.A., a subsidiary of POST Luxembourg, bringing together all of the Group’s Telecom & ICT expertise to support the digital transformation of businesses and organisations. With more than 750 employees, DEEP positions itself as a trusted partner for professional digital services in Luxembourg, the Greater Region and internationally.

DEEP offers a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions across seven technological domains, among which Cloud, Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) play a key role. As both a Luxembourg-based player and a provider of critical services for the national economy, DEEP addresses digital challenges with solutions designed and operated by its own teams.

DEEP relies on the country’s most powerful and resilient telecom infrastructures and data centres, recognised as being among the most robust in Europe. By combining telecom and ICT expertise, DEEP covers the entire value chain, from connectivity needs to data valorisation.

For more information: www.deep.eu – www.postgroup.lu



About Clever Cloud

Founded in 2010 in Nantes, France, Clever Cloud specializes in hosting and IT automation. Its cloud platform enables applications to be deployed in just a few clicks, whether on the public cloud or on the client’s own infrastructure, without having to manage scaling or maintenance. At the same time, it ensures a high level of security and data control, in line with sovereignty requirements. Its clients include Airbus, Great Place to Work, MAIF, Docaposte, Fairphone, Solocal, and Limagrain.

CONTACT





Media relations OVHcloud – Richard Rouseau

richard.rousseau@ovhcloud.com



+33 (0) 6 86 52 64 84







DEEP by POST Group – Paul Rausch

press@deep.eu

+352 2424 6868







Clever Cloud – Carine Guillemet

carine.guillemet@clever.cloud



+33 (0) 6 47 15 81 33





















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